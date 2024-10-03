Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Featured on 2024 Asian Legal Business MENA Super 50 Lawyers List, Named Middle East Law Awards Finalists

Four lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were named to Asian Legal Business (ALB)'s 2024 MENA Super 50 Lawyers list.

The annual Super 50 list recognizes 50 lawyers from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region who display outstanding client service, and the ALB Middle East Law Awards honor the achievements of in-house counsel and private practitioners in the region, according to the publication.

The four lawyers named to the MENA Super 50 Lawyers list are as follows:

Nassif BouMalhab focuses on complex business disputes in the Middle East . With over 20 years of experience, he represents clients in international and domestic arbitration and mediation including under the International Chamber of Commerce, London Court of International Arbitration, Dubai International Arbitration Centre, Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre, Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration, American Arbitration Association, and United Nations Commission on International Trade Law rules.

focuses on complex business disputes in the . With over 20 years of experience, he represents clients in international and domestic arbitration and mediation including under the International Chamber of Commerce, Court of International Arbitration, International Arbitration Centre, Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre, Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration, American Arbitration Association, and United Nations Commission on International Trade Law rules. Stephen Kelly , co-head of Greenberg Traurig's Regional Real Estate and Hospitality Practice, focuses on real estate, development, and hospitality matters across the Middle East and internationally. He is widely recognized in the industry and legal directories as a market leader for his deep experience in advising on complex real estate, development, and hospitality matters.

Real Estate Hospitality London and the Middle East , advising master developers, sub-developers, hotel operators, landlords, tenants, lenders, and investors on a range of issues related to development, hospitality, and commercial real estate, including complex sale and purchase agreements and the structuring of mixed-use and hotel development projects involving strata titling and multiple ownership. Sarah Mahood , co-managing shareholder of the firm's UAE office and co-head of the firm's Regional Real Estate and Hospitality Practice, has more than 22 years of experience in bothand the, advising master developers, sub-developers, hotel operators, landlords, tenants, lenders, and investors on a range of issues related to development, hospitality, and commercial real estate, including complex sale and purchase agreements and the structuring of mixed-use and hotel development projects involving strata titling and multiple ownership.

the United States , Israel , Asia , Europe , MENA Region, and Latin America . Shabot has particular experience representing global companies who are investing in Israel for the first time, as well as repeat players active in the region. Joey T. Shabot is the managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Tel Aviv office and focuses his practice on corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, investments, securities law and financing. His experience includes advising on complex matters involving companies across a variety of industries throughout the world, including, MENA Region, and. Shabot has particular experience representing global companies who are investing infor the first time, as well as repeat players active in the region.

"Since Greenberg Traurig first launched our offices in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, we have continued to add top tier practitioners in the region. Our lawyers and firm have been honored with multiple awards and we are proud to be recognized by Asia Legal Business," Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said.

Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm is a finalist for Saudi Arabia Law Firm of the Year. Greenberg Traurig opened in Saudi Arabia in March 2023. Since then, the firm has rapidly expanded in the region – gaining approvals for offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; hiring nearly 20 experienced attorneys to build out its regional team, with more expected to join soon; creating the largest Real Estate and Hospitality, Corporate, Sports, Media, and Entertainment group in the Middle East; and handling cutting-edge transactions across industries.

Al-Siyabi is a finalist for Young Lawyer of the Year (Law Firm). She advises clients across the Middle East on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, equity capital market transactions, joint ventures, and restructuring. Her experience includes working with ministries and government entities in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE, advising on legal matters including the structuring and implementation of government initiatives and the legal implications of strategy reforms.

