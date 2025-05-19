Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in 2025 Lawdragon 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers Guide

Lawdragon recognized 10 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in the 2025 Lawdragon 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers guide.

This guide includes an array of immigration advisors, mostly in the employment context for businesses and other organizations. The lawyers "bring vital knowledge to transform the hope of immigration into reality," according to the publication. Greenberg Traurig's attorneys comprise 10% of the entire list.

The 10 Greenberg Traurig attorneys who were recognized are as follows:

