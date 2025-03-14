Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers List

Lawdragon recognized 12 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in its inaugural edition of its guide, Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawdragon recognized 12 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in its inaugural edition of its guide, Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers.

According to the publication, this inaugural guide selected its members through Lawdragon's proprietary process, which combines journalistic research, discussion with peers and other knowledgeable sources, and an abundance of nominations.

This recognition highlights the role leading entertainment, sports, and media lawyers play in shaping these globally influential industries. These professionals advise musical talent, athletes, and entertainers across film, TV, and digital media. They also counsel leagues, teams, universities, and global competition bodies on key issues such as antitrust, athlete pay, gender equality, and the establishment of new competitive venues.

The 12 Greenberg Traurig attorneys who were recognized are as follows:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Andres Jaramillo, Greenberg Traurig LLP, +44 203 349 8758, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig LLP