Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawdragon recognized 20 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in the 2026 edition of its 500 Leading Litigators in America list.

The Leading Litigators in America list recognizes advocates that have made their mark representing clients in their most important courtroom, investigative, and administrative battles. They have changed the course of industry and individual businesses, shaped our nation and the enforcement of its laws, and continued to uphold the role of the law as a beacon and shared imperative.

The list was selected through submissions, alongside original journalistic research, and vetting with the nation's leading trial lawyers.

The 20 Greenberg Traurig attorneys who were recognized are:

Mark F. Bideau — Products Liability, Complex Commercial, Real Estate Litigation

Elizabeth G. "Heidi" Bloch — Appellate

Lori G. Cohen — Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Healthcare Litigation

Jared E. "Jed" Dwyer — White Collar, Criminal Defense, Civil Litigation

Jake Evans — Class Actions, Commercial Litigation, White Collar

John F. Gibbons — White Collar, Investigations, Civil Litigation

Robert J. Herrington — Complex Litigation, esp. Class Action

Adam S. Hoffinger — White Collar, Investigations

Bill Katz — Complex Litigation, inc. Antitrust, Energy, Financial

Richard C. McCrea Jr. — Employment, Trade Secrets, Civil Rights

William "Bill" Michael Jr. — White Collar, Investigations

Ashley N. Moore — IP Litigation, esp. Patent

Howard L. Nelson — Energy Litigation & Regulation

Thomas P. O'Brien — White Collar, Investigations, Commercial Litigation

Daniel Pulecio-Boek — Cross-Border Litigation, White Collar, Investigations

Mathew S. Rosengart — Media & Entertainment Litigation, White Collar

Stephen L. Saxl — Complex Litigation, esp. Class Action

Jeff E. Scott — Complex Litigation, inc. Entertainment, IP, Class Action

Andrew R. Sommer — IP Litigation, esp. Patent

Ivy A. Wang — White Collar, Investigation

