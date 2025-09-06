Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America

Lawdragon recognized 20 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in the 2026 edition of its 500 Leading Litigators in America list.
NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawdragon recognized 20 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in the 2026 edition of its 500 Leading Litigators in America list.
The Leading Litigators in America list recognizes advocates that have made their mark representing clients in their most important courtroom, investigative, and administrative battles. They have changed the course of industry and individual businesses, shaped our nation and the enforcement of its laws, and continued to uphold the role of the law as a beacon and shared imperative.
The list was selected through submissions, alongside original journalistic research, and vetting with the nation's leading trial lawyers.
The 20 Greenberg Traurig attorneys who were recognized are:
Mark F. Bideau — Products Liability, Complex Commercial, Real Estate Litigation
Elizabeth G. "Heidi" Bloch — Appellate
Lori G. Cohen — Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Healthcare Litigation
Jared E. "Jed" Dwyer — White Collar, Criminal Defense, Civil Litigation
Jake Evans — Class Actions, Commercial Litigation, White Collar
John F. Gibbons — White Collar, Investigations, Civil Litigation
Robert J. Herrington — Complex Litigation, esp. Class Action
Adam S. Hoffinger — White Collar, Investigations
Bill Katz — Complex Litigation, inc. Antitrust, Energy, Financial
Richard C. McCrea Jr. — Employment, Trade Secrets, Civil Rights
William "Bill" Michael Jr. — White Collar, Investigations
Ashley N. Moore — IP Litigation, esp. Patent
Howard L. Nelson — Energy Litigation & Regulation
Thomas P. O'Brien — White Collar, Investigations, Commercial Litigation
Daniel Pulecio-Boek — Cross-Border Litigation, White Collar, Investigations
Mathew S. Rosengart — Media & Entertainment Litigation, White Collar
Stephen L. Saxl — Complex Litigation, esp. Class Action
Jeff E. Scott — Complex Litigation, inc. Entertainment, IP, Class Action
Andrew R. Sommer — IP Litigation, esp. Patent
Ivy A. Wang — White Collar, Investigation
Media Contact
Steve Hamburgo, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 305.579.0500, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Share this article