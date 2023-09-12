Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in 2nd Edition of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Litigators in America

Lawdragon recognized 16 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in its 2nd edition of the 500 Leading Litigators in America list.
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawdragon recognized 16 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in its 2nd edition of the 500 Leading Litigators in America list.
Litigators recognized in this guide are among the nation's most preeminent advisors representing principally corporations and other organizations in litigating claims involving a variety of disputes, according to Lawdragon. Attorneys are chosen through journalistic research, submissions, and vetting by the publication.
The 16 Greenberg Traurig attorneys who were recognized include:
Mark F. Bideau - Products Liability, Complex Commercial, Real Estate Litigation
Elizabeth 'Heidi' G. Bloch - Appellate
Gregory J. Casas - Complex Litigation, inc. Antitrust, Energy
Lori G. Cohen - Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Healthcare Litigation
Jared E. Dwyer - White Collar, Criminal Defense, Civil Litigation
John F. Gibbons - White Collar, Investigations, Civil Litigation
Robert J. Herrington - Complex Litigation, esp. Class Action
Adam S. Hoffinger - White Collar, Investigations
Richard C. McCrea Jr. - Employment, Trade Secrets, Civil Rights
William Michael Jr. - White Collar, Investigations
Howard L. Nelson - Energy Litigation & Regulation
Daniel Pulecio-Boek - Cross-Border Litigation, White Collar, Investigations
Stephen L. Saxl - Complex Litigation, esp. Class Action
Andrew B. Schwaab - IP Litigation
Jeff E. Scott - Complex Litigation, inc. Entertainment, IP, Class Action
Andrew R. Sommer - IP Litigation, esp. Patent
About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 700 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
