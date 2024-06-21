Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in 'Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom' 2025 Edition

Greenberg Traurig

Jun 20, 2024, 20:16 ET

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirteen lawyers from global firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office are recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in the United Kingdom.

Inclusion in the guide is based on peer reviews of the lawyers' professional abilities provided by colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area, according to the Best Lawyers website. The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom recognizes lawyers who have been in private practice for 10 or more years.

The 12 Greenberg Traurig shareholders recognized on the Best Lawyers list include:

Fiona Adams

  •     Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Hannah Blom-Cooper

  •     Fraud

Steven Cowins

  •     Real Estate Law

Naomi Feinstein

  •     Employment Law

Dorothee Fischer-Appelt

  •     Capital Markets Law

John Houghton

  •     Insolvency and Restructuring Law

Graham Iversen

  •     Tax Law

Paul Maher

  •     Corporate Finance Law
  •     Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Partha S. Pal

  •     Real Estate Finance

Matthew Priday

  •     Real Estate Law

Gillian Sproul

  •     Competition Law

Annabel Thomas

  •     Fraud

In addition, the following lawyer is recognized on the Best Lawyer: One to Watch list:

Gavin Costelloe

  •     Criminal Practice
  •     Litigation

