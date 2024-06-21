Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in 'Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom' 2025 Edition

Thirteen lawyers from global firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office are recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in the United Kingdom.

Inclusion in the guide is based on peer reviews of the lawyers' professional abilities provided by colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area, according to the Best Lawyers website. The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom recognizes lawyers who have been in private practice for 10 or more years.

The 12 Greenberg Traurig shareholders recognized on the Best Lawyers list include:

Fiona Adams

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Hannah Blom-Cooper

Fraud

Steven Cowins

Real Estate Law

Naomi Feinstein

Employment Law

Dorothee Fischer-Appelt

Capital Markets Law

John Houghton

Insolvency and Restructuring Law

Graham Iversen

Tax Law

Paul Maher

Corporate Finance Law

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Partha S. Pal

Real Estate Finance

Matthew Priday

Real Estate Law

Gillian Sproul

Competition Law

Annabel Thomas

Fraud

In addition, the following lawyer is recognized on the Best Lawyer: One to Watch list:

Gavin Costelloe

Criminal Practice

Litigation

