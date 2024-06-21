Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in 'Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom' 2025 Edition

Thirteen lawyers from global firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office are recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in the United Kingdom.
LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirteen lawyers from global firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office are recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in the United Kingdom.
Inclusion in the guide is based on peer reviews of the lawyers' professional abilities provided by colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area, according to the Best Lawyers website. The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom recognizes lawyers who have been in private practice for 10 or more years.
The 12 Greenberg Traurig shareholders recognized on the Best Lawyers list include:
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Hannah Blom-Cooper
- Fraud
Steven Cowins
- Real Estate Law
Naomi Feinstein
- Employment Law
Dorothee Fischer-Appelt
- Capital Markets Law
John Houghton
- Insolvency and Restructuring Law
Graham Iversen
- Tax Law
Paul Maher
- Corporate Finance Law
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Partha S. Pal
- Real Estate Finance
Matthew Priday
- Real Estate Law
Gillian Sproul
- Competition Law
Annabel Thomas
- Fraud
In addition, the following lawyer is recognized on the Best Lawyer: One to Watch list:
Gavin Costelloe
- Criminal Practice
- Litigation
