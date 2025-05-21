Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in Inaugural Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Tax Lawyers Guide

Lawdragon recognized five tax attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in the inaugural 2025 Lawdragon 100 Leading Global Tax Lawyers guide.

In the publication's first guide highlighting tax attorneys, Lawdragon lists "outstanding leaders who specialize in the tax aspects of M&A and other complex transactions; handle disputes and litigation, including criminal matters, arising from tax; and the increasing wealth, who work wonders for those whose wealth surpasses many corporations or countries." The publication also showcased Sharon Katz-Pearlman, shareholder from the firm's New York office, for her "extraordinary expertise" representing "large corporations, partnerships, and others before the IRS from pre-exam phase through appeals and when necessary, litigation."

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys who were recognized for their specialties include:

Nikki E. Dobay – Tax, Planning, Controversy

– Tax, Planning, Controversy Seth J. Entin – Tax, High Net Worth, Family Office

– Tax, High Net Worth, Family Office G. Michelle Ferreira – Tax, Controversy, Litigation, Private Wealth

– Tax, Controversy, Litigation, Private Wealth Scott E. Fink – Tax, Controversy, Litigation

– Tax, Controversy, Litigation Sharon Katz-Pearlman – Tax, Controversy, Litigation

