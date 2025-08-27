Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized on 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers List

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Aug 26, 2025, 20:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forty-six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized in the second edition of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers. Greenberg Traurig again has the most honorees of any firm.

The list highlights over 500 real estate lawyers from around the world for a vast range of skills, including development, finance, leasing, litigation, and real estate investment trust (REIT) structuring, according to the Lawdragon website.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized:

  • Farah S. AhmedNew York; Real Estate, Finance, REITs
  • Daniyal AnsariLondon; Real Estate, Finance, Restructuring
  • Brian J. Bailey – Charlotte; Real Estate, Finance, REITs
  • Ryan D. BailineMiami; Real Estate, Development, Finance, Land Use
  • Mark E. BakerDenver; Real Estate, Transactions, Development, REITs
  • Steve BassinMiami; Real Estate, Transactions, Development, Finance
  • Michael J. BaumChicago; Real Estate, Finance, Private Equity
  • Burt BrutonMiami; Real Estate Financing, Transactions
  • Vivek ChavanSan Francisco; Real Estate, Transactions, Investment, Development
  • Joshua D. CohenPhiladelphia; Real Estate, Development, Investment, Finance
  • Michael H. DavisLos Angeles; Real Estate, Investment, REITs
  • Bruce FischerOrange County; Real Estate, Investment, Development, REITs
  • Gregory A. FishmanLos Angeles; Real Estate, Investment, Acquisition, Development
  • Michael T. FishmanChicago; Real Estate, Private Equity, Finance, REITs
  • Laurie L. GildanWest Palm Beach; Land Acquisition, Finance, Development, Leasing
  • Richard J. GiustoMiami; Real Estate Transactions, Leasing
  • Jodi R. GoodheartLas Vegas; Real Estate, Transactions
  • Matthew B. GorsonMiami; Real Estate, Finance, Land Use, Construction
  • Carol HopperLondon; Real Estate, Transactions, Investment, Development
  • Duncan HubbardLondon; Real Estate, Finance, Investments
  • Robert J. IvanhoeNew York; Real Estate, Structures, Finance, REITs
  • Meredith L. KatzChicago; Real Estate, Finance
  • Nancy B. LashMiami; Real Estate, Transactions, Development, Finance
  • Marc LazarBoston; Real Estate, Finance, REITs
  • Kimberly S. LeCompteMiami; Real Estate Transactions, Finance, Leasing, Development
  • Kristen J. LonerganNew York; Real Estate, Finance, REITs
  • Gavin M. LoughlinMiami; Real Estate, Finance, REITs
  • Jim MaceLas Vegas; Real Estate, Hospitality, Land Use
  • Courtney E. McGuinnNew York; Real Estate, Finance, Acquisition
  • Michael A. MoserWestchester County; Real Estate, Finance
  • Garin T. MuranakaLos Angeles; Real Estate, Finance, REITs
  • Kent NewsomeHouston; Real Estate, Development, Finance
  • Neil OberfeldDenver; Real Estate, Development, Leasing
  • Partha S. PalLondon; Real Estate, Finance
  • Sanford C. PresantLos Angeles; Real Estate Funds, REITS, Opportunity Zones
  • Stephen L. RabinowitzNew York; Real Estate, Investment, Private Equity
  • Tina M. RossDallas; Real Estate, Finance, Leasing
  • Joel H. RothsteinTokyo; Real Estate, Finance, REITs, Infrastructure
  • Gary A. SaulMiami; Real Estate, Finance, Development
  • Christian SchedeBerlin; Real Estate M&A, Project Development
  • Howard S. SchochetNew York; Real Estate, Finance, Development
  • Meredith SingerMiami; Real Estate, Development, Condominiums
  • Sherman W. Smith IIIPhiladelphia; Real Estate, Finance, Investment
  • Michael J. SullivanOrlando; Hospitality, Real Estate, Finance
  • Corey A. TesslerNew York; Real Estate, Finance
  • Jéan E. Wilson – Orlando; Public Finance, Infrastructure, Real Estate

Founded in 2005, Lawdragon is a digital media company producing lawyer guides and content in the legal industry. Their guides recognize the most effective lawyers and legal professionals in a wide variety of industries and areas, according to the publication.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

