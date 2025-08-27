Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized on 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers List

Forty-six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized in the second edition of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers.
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forty-six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized in the second edition of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers. Greenberg Traurig again has the most honorees of any firm.
The list highlights over 500 real estate lawyers from around the world for a vast range of skills, including development, finance, leasing, litigation, and real estate investment trust (REIT) structuring, according to the Lawdragon website.
The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized:
- Farah S. Ahmed – New York; Real Estate, Finance, REITs
- Daniyal Ansari – London; Real Estate, Finance, Restructuring
- Brian J. Bailey – Charlotte; Real Estate, Finance, REITs
- Ryan D. Bailine – Miami; Real Estate, Development, Finance, Land Use
- Mark E. Baker – Denver; Real Estate, Transactions, Development, REITs
- Steve Bassin – Miami; Real Estate, Transactions, Development, Finance
- Michael J. Baum – Chicago; Real Estate, Finance, Private Equity
- Burt Bruton – Miami; Real Estate Financing, Transactions
- Vivek Chavan – San Francisco; Real Estate, Transactions, Investment, Development
- Joshua D. Cohen – Philadelphia; Real Estate, Development, Investment, Finance
- Michael H. Davis – Los Angeles; Real Estate, Investment, REITs
- Bruce Fischer – Orange County; Real Estate, Investment, Development, REITs
- Gregory A. Fishman – Los Angeles; Real Estate, Investment, Acquisition, Development
- Michael T. Fishman – Chicago; Real Estate, Private Equity, Finance, REITs
- Laurie L. Gildan – West Palm Beach; Land Acquisition, Finance, Development, Leasing
- Richard J. Giusto – Miami; Real Estate Transactions, Leasing
- Jodi R. Goodheart – Las Vegas; Real Estate, Transactions
- Matthew B. Gorson – Miami; Real Estate, Finance, Land Use, Construction
- Carol Hopper – London; Real Estate, Transactions, Investment, Development
- Duncan Hubbard – London; Real Estate, Finance, Investments
- Robert J. Ivanhoe – New York; Real Estate, Structures, Finance, REITs
- Meredith L. Katz – Chicago; Real Estate, Finance
- Nancy B. Lash – Miami; Real Estate, Transactions, Development, Finance
- Marc Lazar – Boston; Real Estate, Finance, REITs
- Kimberly S. LeCompte – Miami; Real Estate Transactions, Finance, Leasing, Development
- Kristen J. Lonergan – New York; Real Estate, Finance, REITs
- Gavin M. Loughlin – Miami; Real Estate, Finance, REITs
- Jim Mace – Las Vegas; Real Estate, Hospitality, Land Use
- Courtney E. McGuinn – New York; Real Estate, Finance, Acquisition
- Michael A. Moser – Westchester County; Real Estate, Finance
- Garin T. Muranaka – Los Angeles; Real Estate, Finance, REITs
- Kent Newsome – Houston; Real Estate, Development, Finance
- Neil Oberfeld – Denver; Real Estate, Development, Leasing
- Partha S. Pal – London; Real Estate, Finance
- Sanford C. Presant – Los Angeles; Real Estate Funds, REITS, Opportunity Zones
- Stephen L. Rabinowitz – New York; Real Estate, Investment, Private Equity
- Tina M. Ross – Dallas; Real Estate, Finance, Leasing
- Joel H. Rothstein – Tokyo; Real Estate, Finance, REITs, Infrastructure
- Gary A. Saul – Miami; Real Estate, Finance, Development
- Christian Schede – Berlin; Real Estate M&A, Project Development
- Howard S. Schochet – New York; Real Estate, Finance, Development
- Meredith Singer – Miami; Real Estate, Development, Condominiums
- Sherman W. Smith III – Philadelphia; Real Estate, Finance, Investment
- Michael J. Sullivan – Orlando; Hospitality, Real Estate, Finance
- Corey A. Tessler – New York; Real Estate, Finance
- Jéan E. Wilson – Orlando; Public Finance, Infrastructure, Real Estate
Founded in 2005, Lawdragon is a digital media company producing lawyer guides and content in the legal industry. Their guides recognize the most effective lawyers and legal professionals in a wide variety of industries and areas, according to the publication.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
