Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized on 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers List

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forty-six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized in the second edition of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers. Greenberg Traurig again has the most honorees of any firm.

The list highlights over 500 real estate lawyers from around the world for a vast range of skills, including development, finance, leasing, litigation, and real estate investment trust (REIT) structuring, according to the Lawdragon website.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized:

Farah S. Ahmed – New York ; Real Estate, Finance, REITs

– ; Real Estate, Finance, REITs Daniyal Ansari – London ; Real Estate, Finance, Restructuring

– ; Real Estate, Finance, Restructuring Brian J. Bailey – Charlotte; Real Estate, Finance, REITs

– Charlotte; Real Estate, Finance, REITs Ryan D. Bailine – Miami ; Real Estate, Development, Finance, Land Use

– ; Real Estate, Development, Finance, Land Use Mark E. Baker – Denver ; Real Estate, Transactions, Development, REITs

– ; Real Estate, Transactions, Development, REITs Steve Bassin – Miami ; Real Estate, Transactions, Development, Finance

– ; Real Estate, Transactions, Development, Finance Michael J. Baum – Chicago ; Real Estate, Finance, Private Equity

– ; Real Estate, Finance, Private Equity Burt Bruton – Miami ; Real Estate Financing, Transactions

– ; Real Estate Financing, Transactions Vivek Chavan – San Francisco ; Real Estate, Transactions, Investment, Development

– ; Real Estate, Transactions, Investment, Development Joshua D. Cohen – Philadelphia ; Real Estate, Development, Investment, Finance

– ; Real Estate, Development, Investment, Finance Michael H. Davis – Los Angeles ; Real Estate, Investment, REITs

– ; Real Estate, Investment, REITs Bruce Fischer – Orange County ; Real Estate, Investment, Development, REITs

– ; Real Estate, Investment, Development, REITs Gregory A. Fishman – Los Angeles ; Real Estate, Investment, Acquisition, Development

– ; Real Estate, Investment, Acquisition, Development Michael T. Fishman – Chicago ; Real Estate, Private Equity, Finance, REITs

– ; Real Estate, Private Equity, Finance, REITs Laurie L. Gildan – West Palm Beach ; Land Acquisition, Finance, Development, Leasing

– ; Land Acquisition, Finance, Development, Leasing Richard J. Giusto – Miami ; Real Estate Transactions, Leasing

– ; Real Estate Transactions, Leasing Jodi R. Goodheart – Las Vegas ; Real Estate, Transactions

– ; Real Estate, Transactions Matthew B. Gorson – Miami ; Real Estate, Finance, Land Use, Construction

– ; Real Estate, Finance, Land Use, Construction Carol Hopper – London ; Real Estate, Transactions, Investment, Development

– ; Real Estate, Transactions, Investment, Development Duncan Hubbard – London ; Real Estate, Finance, Investments

– ; Real Estate, Finance, Investments Robert J. Ivanhoe – New York ; Real Estate, Structures, Finance, REITs

– ; Real Estate, Structures, Finance, REITs Meredith L. Katz – Chicago ; Real Estate, Finance

– ; Real Estate, Finance Nancy B. Lash – Miami ; Real Estate, Transactions, Development, Finance

– ; Real Estate, Transactions, Development, Finance Marc Lazar – Boston ; Real Estate, Finance, REITs

– ; Real Estate, Finance, REITs Kimberly S. LeCompte – Miami ; Real Estate Transactions, Finance, Leasing, Development

– ; Real Estate Transactions, Finance, Leasing, Development Kristen J. Lonergan – New York ; Real Estate, Finance, REITs

– ; Real Estate, Finance, REITs Gavin M. Loughlin – Miami ; Real Estate, Finance, REITs

– ; Real Estate, Finance, REITs Jim Mace – Las Vegas ; Real Estate, Hospitality, Land Use

– ; Real Estate, Hospitality, Land Use Courtney E. McGuinn – New York ; Real Estate, Finance, Acquisition

– ; Real Estate, Finance, Acquisition Michael A. Moser – Westchester County ; Real Estate, Finance

– ; Real Estate, Finance Garin T. Muranaka – Los Angeles ; Real Estate, Finance, REITs

– ; Real Estate, Finance, REITs Kent Newsome – Houston ; Real Estate, Development, Finance

– ; Real Estate, Development, Finance Neil Oberfeld – Denver ; Real Estate, Development, Leasing

– ; Real Estate, Development, Leasing Partha S. Pal – London ; Real Estate, Finance

– ; Real Estate, Finance Sanford C. Presant – Los Angeles ; Real Estate Funds, REITS, Opportunity Zones

– ; Real Estate Funds, REITS, Opportunity Zones Stephen L. Rabinowitz – New York ; Real Estate, Investment, Private Equity

– ; Real Estate, Investment, Private Equity Tina M. Ross – Dallas ; Real Estate, Finance, Leasing

– ; Real Estate, Finance, Leasing Joel H. Rothstein – Tokyo ; Real Estate, Finance, REITs, Infrastructure

– ; Real Estate, Finance, REITs, Infrastructure Gary A. Saul – Miami ; Real Estate, Finance, Development

– ; Real Estate, Finance, Development Christian Schede – Berlin ; Real Estate M&A, Project Development

– ; Real Estate M&A, Project Development Howard S. Schochet – New York ; Real Estate, Finance, Development

– ; Real Estate, Finance, Development Meredith Singer – Miami ; Real Estate, Development, Condominiums

– ; Real Estate, Development, Condominiums Sherman W. Smith III – Philadelphia ; Real Estate, Finance, Investment

– ; Real Estate, Finance, Investment Michael J. Sullivan – Orlando ; Hospitality, Real Estate, Finance

– ; Hospitality, Real Estate, Finance Corey A. Tessler – New York ; Real Estate, Finance

– ; Real Estate, Finance Jéan E. Wilson – Orlando ; Public Finance, Infrastructure, Real Estate

Founded in 2005, Lawdragon is a digital media company producing lawyer guides and content in the legal industry. Their guides recognize the most effective lawyers and legal professionals in a wide variety of industries and areas, according to the publication.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

