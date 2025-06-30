Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized on Forbes' Inaugural America's Best-In-State Lawyers List

Forbes recognized seven attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP on its inaugural 2025 America's Best-In-State Lawyers list.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forbes recognized seven attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP on its inaugural 2025 America's Best-In-State Lawyers list.

The first annual list of America's Best-In-State Lawyers was compiled through a thorough, multistep process involving the research, evaluation, and rating of thousands of candidates, according to the publication. This list "spotlights those who can best meet your legal needs, be it litigation, tech, transactional, employment, intellectual property, civil rights, M&A or private equity."

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig. LLP, +1 212.801.6983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig. LLP