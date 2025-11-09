LONDON, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been shortlisted for two Turnaround, Restructuring & Insolvency Awards.

The TRI awards celebrate excellence, leadership, and achievement in turnaround, restructuring, and insolvency within the UK's legal community, recognising law firms, teams, and individuals demonstrating outstanding innovation and leadership across the sector.

Greenberg Traurig has received nominations for the following two awards:

International Firm of the Year: Greenberg Traurig's Restructuring & Special Situations team has established itself as a premier international practice, handling some of the most complex, multijurisdictional matters of the past year. With 73 restructuring partners globally and specialists across Europe, the United States, Latin America, and Asia, the practice delivers seamless counsel in cases where legal, political, and regulatory dynamics converge.

Corporate Rescue of the Year – Legal Team: The team acted at the heart of each transaction, advising on structuring, negotiations, and execution under extreme time pressure:

Harland & Wolff — Representing the historic shipbuilder and its joint administrators in a pre-pack administration sale to Navantia UK. The government-backed rescue deal, valued at approximately £70 million, is expected to secure more than 1,000 British jobs while reinforcing the UK's defence, maritime, and clean energy industrial capabilities.

River Island — Guided the retailer through a contested Part 26A restructuring plan, securing £40m new financing despite opposition from five creditor classes.

Southern Water — Represented midco creditors in a £900m equity injection and debt restructuring, balancing recoveries with Ofwat's regulatory requirements.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony Nov. 26 in London.

