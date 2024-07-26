Greenberg Traurig London Team Recognized as Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Litigators

Lawdragon has recognized a team of lawyers from Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office in its 2024 edition of the 500 Leading Global Litigators rankings.

LONDON, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawdragon has recognized a team of lawyers from Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office in its 2024 edition of the 500 Leading Global Litigators rankings.

Litigators recognized in this guide are "lawyers whose vision and reach is worldwide," and who are typically leading on disputes among global corporate and other interests that transcend boundaries and borders, according to Lawdragon. "From Dubai to Dallas and London to Los Angeles, these advisors are at the forefront resolving global disputes," it adds. Lawyers are selected through a robust nomination process, independent research, and vetting by the publication.

The four London-based shareholders recognized include:

Claire Broadbelt – Co-Chair of the UK Civil Fraud & Business Disputes Practice

Elizabeth Fox – Litigation

Martin Shobbrook – Litigation

Annabel Thomas – Litigation

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Rowe, [email protected], +44 (0) 203 100 6780, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig