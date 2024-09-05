Greenberg Traurig Mexico Advises Grupo Unigel on Plastiglas de México Sale

Attorneys from Global Law Firm Greenberg Traurig, S.C.'s Mexico City Office represented Grupo Unigel as lead counsel in the sale of 100% of the shares of Plastiglas de México, a leader in the acrylic sheet market in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from Global Law Firm Greenberg Traurig, S.C.'s Mexico City Office represented Grupo Unigel as lead counsel in the sale of 100% of the shares of Plastiglas de México, a leader in the acrylic sheet market in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Founded in 1966, Grupo Unigel is a leading Brazilian chemical and petrochemical company specializing in the production of acrylics, styrenes, fertilizers, and thermoplastic resins. Its products are used in a diverse range of sectors, including automotive, construction, agro-industrial, and consumer goods.

The transaction was finalized with Grupo Verzatec acquiring the shares of Plastiglas de México. The sale, represents a significant milestone in the petrochemical and acrylic products sector, consolidating Grupo Verzatec's strategic position in the region.

Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Fernando Orrantia Dworak led the team, which included Shareholders in the firm's New York office's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice Adam S. Namoury and Jae Woo Park and Antitrust Shareholder Miguel Flores Bernés in Mexico City. Associates Susana Doen Castillo and Valery Dayne García Zavala also participated in the matter.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, tax, international trade, privacy, energy, tax and administrative litigation, civil and commercial litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

