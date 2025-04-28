Greenberg Traurig Mexico Announces Elevation of 4 Lawyers from Financial, Corporate, Environmental, Energy Practices

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig announced the elevation of Víctor Felipe Callarisa Rivera and Rocío Olea Salgado to shareholder and Luis Jorge Ankle Arronte and Rodrigo Vázquez del Mercado-Rivera to of counsel.

MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig announced the elevation of Víctor Felipe Callarisa Rivera and Rocío Olea Salgado to shareholder and Luis Jorge Ankle Arronte and Rodrigo Vázquez del Mercado-Rivera to of counsel. With these elevations, the office now has 27 shareholders, three of counsels, and more than 80 business professionals.

"We congratulate our four promoted attorneys. This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence in client service and the strengthening of our practices, ensuring continuous growth in the market," commented José Raz Guzmán, Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office co-managing shareholder and Latin America Practice co-chair.

Callarisa Rivera focuses his practice on financing, capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions. Combining these areas of practice, Callarisa Rivera has advised both domestic and international companies on complex mergers and acquisitions transactions with financing components such as seller financing. Additionally, he provides counsel on various traditional and structured financing transactions, both domestic and international. He earned his law degree, with honors, from Escuela Libre de Derecho.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside Víctor for these 14 years. Víctor has an outstanding career path with his great ability to close transactions and draft documents that faithfully reflect the will of his clients, always adhering to the highest quality standards," commented Rodrigo Orozco Waters, Mexico City Banking & Finance Services Practice shareholder. "I am confident he will continue to add value to the firm's financial practice."

Olea Salgado focuses her practice on corporate law and antitrust matters, including transactional and regulatory compliance matters in technology, e-commerce, maquila, and pharmaceuticals, among other industries, as well as economic and competitive issues, including the review and notification of concentrations and investigations of alleged anticompetitive conduct before the Federal Economic Competition Commission. She holds a law and economics degree from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM), and a master's degree in international business law from Escuela Superior de Administración y Dirección de Empresas.

"We are incredibly proud to share Rocío's achievement. I have been privileged to witness over 10 years of Rocío's hard work and dedication and am confident the firm will benefit from her drive, commitment to engagement and opportunity, passion for client service, and extensive technical know-how," commented Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés, shareholder of the Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice.

Akle Arronte focuses on energy and environmental matters, advising on conventional and renewable energy projects including wind and solar, as well as energy marketing and supply contracts. Akle Arronte provides environmental law counsel on regulatory compliance, impact assessments, and infrastructure planning for energy and industrial projects, with a focus on minimizing ecological disruption while maximizing operational efficiency. He holds a law degree and an administrative law institutions specialization from Universidad Panamericana.

"We congratulate Luis on his elevation, which is the result of his outstanding performance as an attorney. His deep technical knowledge and ability to analyze complex matters, along with complete dedication to his work, have allowed him to build lasting and trusted relationships with our clients," commented Erick Hernández Gallego, shareholder and co-chair of the Mexico City Energy & Natural Resources Practice and chair of the Mexico City Environmental Practice.

Vázquez del Mercado-Rivera focuses his practice on energy and infrastructure matters, mainly in oil and gas transactions, including upstream, midstream, and downstream; electricity, including conventional and renewable; administrative law; public procurement; dispute resolution; corporate law; and mergers and acquisitions. He holds a law degree from the Universidad Iberoamericana and a Master of Laws in energy, environmental, and natural resources from the University of Houston. Additionally, he has completed postgraduate studies in energy law and public procurement from Escuela Libre de Derecho.

"Congratulations to Rodrigo on his elevation to Of Counsel. His outstanding work has consistently demonstrated his exceptional ability and commitment throughout his years at the firm. Additionally, he possesses a high level of skill in resolving energy client matters with the utmost quality and efficiency. We are confident he will succeed in his new role, and will bring value to the firm," Hernández Gallego commented.

Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers its clients innovative and strategic counsel and legal services that encompass both transactional aspects and regulatory matters. The office is home to more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have contributed to significant projects in Mexico and are supported by the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services that reflect the specific conditions of the industry and market in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's Latin America Practice and has been recognized as a leader in the practices of antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, energy, tax, international trade, data privacy, tax and administrative litigation, civil and commercial litigation, and banking and finance in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

