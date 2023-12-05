Greenberg Traurig Mexico Earns Best Places to Work LGBTQ+ Certification From HRC Equidad MX for fourth consecutive year

The Greenberg Traurig Mexico City office obtained Best Places to Work LGTBQ+ certification from HRC Equidad MX for the fourth consecutive year. The firm received the highest possible score of 100.

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Greenberg Traurig Mexico City office obtained Best Places to Work LGTBQ+ certification from HRC Equidad MX for the fourth consecutive year. The firm received the highest possible score of 100.

The certification showcases companies that employ Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Queer (LGBTQ+) people. The results of HRC Equidad MX's Global Labor Equity Program in Mexico were published in early December. The certification is based on the following four categories:

Adoption of non-discrimination policies

Creation of a network of employees and allies or diversity and inclusion councils

Internal LGBTQ+ training and educational best practices

Participation in public activities to support LGBTQ+ inclusion

"For Greenberg Traurig Mexico, it is an honor and responsibility to achieve the HRC Equidad MX accreditation for another year. Our firm will continue to work together with organizations that are committed to the firm's values to foster a more equitable and inclusive society," said Leslie Palma, Erick Hernández Gallego, and Gabriela Palomino, shareholders and members of the Mexico City office's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

In addition, last month the law firm received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. CEI is the United States' foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This marks the seventh year the firm has received a score of 100 on the CEI.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading banking, corporate, M&A, infrastructure, real estate, labor & employment, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and competition practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

