Greenberg Traurig Mexico Recognized in ITR World Tax 2025

MEXICO CITY, N.M., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Tax Practice is recognized in the 2025 edition of ITR World Tax, the first time the firm is listed in the guide. Three attorneys are recognized individually, and Greenberg Traurig as a firm is ranked in several categories.

ITR World Tax is an annual guide and ranking that evaluates and recognizes the leading tax advisory firms and tax professionals around the world. The guide provides detailed information on the top tax firms and professionals across different jurisdictions, including rankings based on various categories such as tax planning, transfer pricing, tax controversy, and indirect tax.

Greenberg Traurig is recognized in the following categories in the 2025 ITR World Tax guide:

General Corporate Tax

Transactional Tax

The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers are recognized:

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, tax, international trade, privacy, energy, tax and administrative litigation, civil and commercial litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

