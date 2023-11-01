Greenberg Traurig Mexico Represented BBVA, Banorte and Scotiabank in Arranging a USD $490 Million Five-year Loan for Mexican Glass Manufacturer Vitro

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented BBVA, Banorte and Scotiabank banks in setting up a USD $490 million five-year "club deal" loan, for Vitro, a leading glass manufacturing company in Mexico.

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented BBVA, Banorte and Scotiabank banks in setting up a USD $490 million five-year "club deal" loan, for Vitro, a leading glass manufacturing company in Mexico.

Vitro will use the proceeds to prepay all of its short-term debt and a portion of its long-term debt. This transaction allows Vitro to extend the average maturity of its debt while keeping its short-term credit lines freed up.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Shareholder David Argueta, and Associate Rodolfo Flores.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading banking, corporate, M&A, infrastructure, real estate, labor & employment, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and competition practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

