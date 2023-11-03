Greenberg Traurig Mexico Represents FANVIT in Issuance of a CERPI for MXN $7,227 Million in BIVA

Attorneys from Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented the Fondo de Apoyo a las Necesidades de Vivienda de los Trabajadores (FANVIT), an investment fund created by the Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores (INFONAVIT), in the issuance of certificados bursátiles fiduciarios de proyectos de inversión (CERPIs) in the amount of MXN $7,227 million (USD $400 million) on the Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA) by a new trust created for such purposes.

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented the Fondo de Apoyo a las Necesidades de Vivienda de los Trabajadores (FANVIT), an investment fund created by the Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores (INFONAVIT), in the issuance of certificados bursátiles fiduciarios de proyectos de inversión (CERPIs) in the amount of MXN $7,227 million (USD $400 million) on the Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA) by a new trust created for such purposes.

The CERPI, with ticker symbol FANVIPI23 will allow FANVIT to make, through the issuing trust, alternative investments in private equity, debt, infrastructure and real estate funds.

FANVIT's mission is to be the institutional fund for Infonavit's beneficiaries to meet the future housing needs of workers; to provide savers with a more diversified portfolio to improve the yield they receive in their housing sub-account, which they can use for a down payment or to supplement their pension; and to invest in instruments that contribute to the country's development through profitable projects with solid corporate governance.

The Greenberg Traurig team that advised FANVIT was led by partners David Argueta and Antonio Robles Hüe. Additionally, tax practice partner Erika Baez and associate Rodolfo Flores-Urquiza Sosa participated in the matter.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading banking, corporate, M&A, infrastructure, real estate, labor & employment, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and competition practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Karla, Villarreal, +52 55.5029.0012, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig