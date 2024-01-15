Greenberg Traurig Mexico Represents Santander, HSBC in Credit Facility for Baja Aqua-Farms Acquisition

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented Banco Santander Mexico and HSBC Mexico, as structuring agents, joint bookrunners and lenders, as well as a syndicate of lenders, in a two-tranche credit facility granted to a consortium of investors for the acquisition of a majority stake in Baja Aqua-Farms and its subsidiaries.

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented Banco Santander Mexico and HSBC Mexico, as structuring agents, joint bookrunners and lenders, as well as a syndicate of lenders, in a two-tranche credit facility granted to a consortium of investors for the acquisition of a majority stake in Baja Aqua-Farms and its subsidiaries.

Founded in 2000 in Baja California, Mexico, Baja Aqua-Farms is one of the world's main bluefin tuna farming companies, providing customers high-quality tuna brought to market in an environmentally sustainable and responsible way.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Banking and Financial Services Shareholder Miguel A. Moisés. Associate Paulina García de León also participated in the transaction.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Karla Villarreal, Greenberg Traurig, +52 55.5029.0012, Karla.Villarreal@gtlaw.com, https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig