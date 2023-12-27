Greenberg Traurig Mexico Represents SSA Mexico in USD 200 Million Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented SSA Holdings Mexico, one of the foremost port operators in Mexico, as borrower, and SSA Mexico, in a syndicated revolving credit facility for USD 200 million, with BBVA Mexico as administrative agent.

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented SSA Holdings Mexico, one of the foremost port operators in Mexico, as borrower, and SSA Mexico, in a syndicated revolving credit facility for USD200 million, with BBVA Mexico as administrative agent. BBVA Mexico and Banorte participated as lenders and joint lead arrangers of the transaction.

SSA Mexico is a subsidiary of Carrix, Inc., one of the world's leading private port operators, present in nine countries including the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as in the Caribbean and Central America. Since 1995, SSA has been present in Mexico, where it has established itself as the main port operator nationwide, developing terminals for automobile, container, cruise, and general cargo operations in some of the most important ports in the country.

SSA Mexico will increase its investments in infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment by 42%, according to the company's press release.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Infrastructure Practice Shareholder Fernando Orrantia Dworak. Associate Ana Acosta Silva advised on the banking and finance side of the transaction.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

