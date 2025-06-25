Greenberg Traurig Mexico Represents Volkswagen Leasing in MXN$3 Billion Bond Issuance

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in Mexico City represented Volkswagen Leasing as lead counsel in two joint debt certificate issuances, structured under both variable and fixed rate modalities, for a total of MXN$3 billion.

The issuances were carried out under a dual short- and long-term debt certificate program through the Mexican Stock Exchange – Bolsa Mexicana de Valores.

Volkswagen Leasing is a financial entity of the Volkswagen Group in Mexico that specializes in providing automotive financing solutions. The company offers customized products that facilitate access to the group's vehicles, positioning itself as a key player in vehicle leasing and financing nationwide.

The Greenberg Traurig team in Mexico City was led by Capital Markets Shareholder David Argueta Sandoval. Associate Andrés Gallástegui Rodríguez also provided key support.

Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers its clients innovative and strategic counsel and legal services that encompass both transactional aspects and regulatory matters. The office is home to more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have contributed to significant projects in Mexico and are supported by the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services that reflect the specific conditions of the industry and market in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's Latin America Practice and has been recognized as a leader in the practices of antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, energy, tax, international trade, data privacy, tax and administrative litigation, civil and commercial litigation, and banking and finance in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

