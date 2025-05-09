Greenberg Traurig Mexico Shortlisted at IFLR Americas 2025 Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Mexico office has been shortlisted as National Firm of The Year in Mexico for both Banking & Finance and Capital Markets, as well as in the Deal of the Year category for Equity and Structured Finance & Securitisation by The International Financial Law Review (IFLR) Americas Awards 2025.

New York, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Mexico office has been shortlisted as National Firm of The Year in Mexico for both Banking & Finance and Capital Markets, as well as in the Deal of the Year category for Equity and Structured Finance & Securitisation by The International Financial Law Review (IFLR) Americas Awards 2025. These nominations reflect the firm's continued commitment to legal innovation, cross-border collaboration, and excellence in client service.

Greenberg Traurig's recognition for Deal of the Year – Equity is for its representation of BBB Foods.

The awards ceremony will take place May 14 at The Metropolitan Club in New York City.

The IFLR Awards are unique in their focus on legal innovation in cross-border transactions. The awards celebrate deals, teams, and individuals whose work is improving the global financial system through forward-thinking legal strategy and regulatory insight.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 70 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, tax, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, international trade, privacy, energy, civil, commercial and administrative litigation, labor and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

