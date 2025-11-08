Greenberg Traurig Miami Shareholder Carlos L. Diaz Joins Latin Builders Association Board of Directors

Carlos L. Diaz, a shareholder in the Miami Land Use Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has joined the board of directors of the Latin Builders Association (LBA) in Miami.

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carlos L. Diaz, a shareholder in the MiamiLand Use Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has joined the board of directors of the Latin Builders Association (LBA) in Miami.

Founded in 1971, the LBA provides a forum for discussion, networking, and advocacy of issues affecting the South Florida construction industry, according to its website.

"As an experienced land use attorney in Miami, I have deep respect for the work that the LBA has done and continues to do for its members," Diaz said. "I look forward to working alongside my colleagues on the board to help advance the strategic goals of the association and serve as a voice for the local real estate development community."

Diaz focuses his legal practice on guiding clients through the complex and ever-changing landscape of land use and zoning law in Miami-Dade County. He assists individuals, businesses, and developers throughout the development process, from due diligence and zoning entitlements to permitting issues for a wide range of projects, including residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. He earned both his J.D. and B.A. from Florida International University.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

