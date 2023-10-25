Greenberg Traurig Minneapolis Expands Litigation Practice with Addition of Laura Hammargren

Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its litigation capabilities with the addition of Laura Hammargren in the global law firm's Minneapolis office. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Hammargren served as assistant general counsel at 3M, working on litigation for 3M's Enterprise Risk Management legal division.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New shareholder joins from 3M, where she was an in-house litigator

Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its litigation capabilities with the addition of Laura Hammargren in the global law firm's Minneapolis office. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Hammargren served as assistant general counsel at 3M, working on litigation for 3M's Enterprise Risk Management legal division.

In her role with 3M, Hammargren oversaw complex nationwide products liability and environmental actions, advising on trial strategy and corporate litigation actions. She also managed certain internal investigations and coordinated responses to government litigation and enforcement actions. Hammargren also was on 3M's COVID Fraud Enforcement Team, which investigated and brought civil actions against fraudulent activity related to certain 3M Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Now, as a member of Greenberg Traurig's Global Litigation Practice, Hammargren focuses on corporate litigation and risk mitigation, particularly in the areas of toxic tort, environmental, product liability, and other mass torts. Hammargren uses her prior experience as in-house counsel, as well has her deep litigation experience at other national law firms, to strategically address her clients' critical needs in some of their most challenging disputes.

"Laura is a great addition to Greenberg Traurig and the Minneapolis office; she brings tremendous depth of experience in environmental and products liability litigation," said Michael B. Fisco, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office. "Our office will continue to grow strategically with talented lawyers important to growing our client relationships."

Hammargren also will draw on her long background of defending companies in government enforcement and litigation actions and conducting related internal investigations to provide her clients with multifaceted experience in those complex disputes that cross a range of issues and borders.

"Laura's considerable legal skills and expertise in numerous aspects of investigations and commercial litigation are a perfect fit with our litigation team in Minneapolis and beyond," said William Michael, Jr., co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Trial Practice. "Having worked with Laura over the years, I am certain that she will play a key role in enhancing all that we already offer clients as a premiere litigation firm nationwide with tremendous local knowledge and talent."

"I can think of no better place to build my practice than Greenberg Traurig, with its entrepreneurial culture that is so perfectly in sync with my view that corporate litigation can be handled with both creativity and a business focus," Hammargren said. "The firm's commitment to legal excellence and collaboration across its amazing national platform drew me here as a place I can best serve my clients."

Hammargren received her J.D., summa cum laude, from the University of St. Thomas School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

About Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis Office: Established in 2019, Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office provides clients with an innovative, business-minded perspective along with strong local connections to business, industry, and government. The office's core capabilities include commodities and structured finance, restructuring and bankruptcy, corporate trust and structured products litigation, finance and financial services litigation, mergers and acquisitions, complex commercial litigation, white collar crime and internal investigations, products liability and mass torts, environmental litigation, intellectual property, tax, and agribusiness.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

