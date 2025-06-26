Greenberg Traurig Nabs Former Hines Legal Chief Richard Heaton to Fuel Texas Real Estate Practice

"I am extremely excited to work with my new colleagues at Greenberg Traurig to continue the strategic growth of our Real Estate Practice in Texas, across the country, and around the globe to provide clients with creative, solutions-oriented legal advice that helps them succeed," Heaton said. Post this

"We believe everything is bigger in Texas, and Richard is a big get who marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing clients with best-in-class legal services as we continue to enhance and expand our market-leading Real Estate Practice statewide and beyond," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman. "We remain deeply committed to investing in top talent to serve the dynamic needs of the Texas market. Richard's arrival is another clear example of our continued focus on expanding our capabilities and deepening our roots in Texas, while delivering the high-quality, business-minded counsel our clients expect."

In a dozen years at Houston-based Hines, Heaton built and managed an in-house legal department that now has nearly 30 attorneys focused on supporting the negotiation and execution of real estate and investment management transactions worldwide. In his role as Chief Legal and Compliance officer at Hines, he oversaw its global legal, compliance, and risk management functions.

"We've known Richard for a long time and have deep respect for his leadership and insight," Michael J. Baum, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's 700-lawyer global Real Estate Practice, and Michael T. Fishman, vice chair of the firm, said in a joint statement. "His background at one of the world's most prominent and prolific real estate development and investment management companies gives him a unique perspective into the business realities facing many industry clients. Having him onboard will help us further tailor our services to the individual needs of our clients in today's rapidly evolving real estate landscape."

Heaton's work included helping Hines pioneer innovative investment vehicles that are unique to the industry and helped Hines maintain a competitive advantage. He was selected as one of two finalists for the 2025 Houston General Counsel of the Year Award by the Association of Corporate Counsel's Houston Chapter and The Texas Lawbook.

"Richard brings a collaborative approach to problem solving and an ability to think outside the box to get deals done effectively and efficiently," said Shari L. Heyen and Frank Bradley, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Houston office. "He is a great cultural fit, and we look forward to him playing a key role in the continued growth and development of our Texas real estate team."

Early in his career, Heaton spent two years each as an associate at White & Case and King & Spalding before transitioning to in-house roles. His experience also includes working as Assistant General Counsel at Houston-based NewQuest Properties from 2007 to 2013.

"I am extremely excited to work with my new colleagues at Greenberg Traurig to continue the strategic growth of our Real Estate Practice in Texas, across the country, and around the globe to provide clients with creative, solutions-oriented legal advice that helps them succeed," Heaton said. "The firm's thriving, entrepreneurial culture makes it an ideal place for me to launch this new chapter in my career."

Heaton earned his J.D. from New York University School of Law and his B.A. in Spanish Translation from Brigham Young University. He is licensed to practice law in New York and Texas.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

