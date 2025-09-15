Greenberg Traurig Named Among BTI's 'Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation' for 2026

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been recognized as one of the nation's leading litigation firms in BTI Consulting Group's (BTI) Litigation Outlook 2026.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been recognized as one of the nation's leading litigation firms in BTI Consulting Group's (BTI) Litigation Outlook 2026. The firm was named among the 12 "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation."

The firm also was recognized as a "Leader" for Class Action and Product Liability Litigation; "Distinguished" for Commercial Litigation, Complex Commercial Litigation, Cybersecurity Litigation, and Employment Litigation; and "Standout" for Complex Employment Litigation and IP Litigation.

The BTI Litigation Outlook 2026 is based on in-depth surveys and telephone interviews with more than 350 legal decision-makers at large organizations with $1 billion or more in revenue, according to the company.

