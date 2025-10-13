Greenberg Traurig Named Among JAMES Magazine's Top 10 Law Firm-Affiliated Governmental Affairs Firms in Georgia

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been recognized by JAMES Magazine as one of the Top 10 law firm-affiliated Governmental Affairs Firms in Georgia, underscoring the global law firm's influential role in shaping the state's legal and policy landscape.

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been recognized by JAMES Magazine as one of the Top 10 law firm-affiliated Governmental Affairs Firms in Georgia, underscoring the global law firm's influential role in shaping the state's legal and policy landscape. Drawing 20,000 to 30,000 average readers per printed issue, JAMES Magazine has become known for its annual list of the "Most Influential Georgians" and top state lawmakers along with annual rankings of Georgia's top government affairs firms and lobbyists.

According to JAMES Magazine, being awarded this distinction is based on the firms' integrity, ability to provide reliable information, and state and local legislative access and success.

Greenberg Traurig's Georgia Government Law & Policy Practice has long been a trusted partner to governmental entities and private companies, providing practical strategies to help clients navigate the full spectrum of government processes and challenges. The team leverages deep local knowledge, relationships, and a strategic approach to address each client's unique needs and work toward achieving their business objectives — no matter the complexity.

"Being named among Georgia's top law and lobbying firms reflects our commitment to offering tailored guidance across a wide range of legal and policy matters and building trusted relationships that drive progress," said Robert W. Kamerschen, co-chair of the Georgia Government Law & Policy group in Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta office. "Our team takes pride in addressing needs at the intersection of law, policy, business, and government, ensuring that our clients' voices are heard and that good policy and good business go hand in hand."

Greenberg Traurig's Georgia Government Law & Policy Practice is complemented by a bipartisan federal team in Washington, D.C., that has experience with decision makers at every level of government. The firm's national network of government relations professionals covers eight offices in major political and commercial capitals through the United States, including Albany, Austin, Boston, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, and Tallahassee.

The Georgia Government Law &Policy team's capabilities include economic development, government relations, litigation, political law and compliance, procurement matters, public finance and infrastructure, public-private partnerships, and representation of private and governmental entities. The team is co-chaired by Kamerschen and Atlanta Shareholder Peter J. Andrews.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Natasha Difiore, Greenberg Traurig, +1 678.553.2288, [email protected]

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig