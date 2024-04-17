Greenberg Traurig Named 'Best Foreign Law Firm' by Asia Business Law Journal's Korea Law Firm Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Seoul office was named "Best Foreign Law Firm" by Asia Business Law Journal's Korea Law Firm Awards for the second year in a row. The award recognizes the achievements of Greenberg Traurig's Seoul office and the services it provides to its Korean clients across a range of practices.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Seoul office was named "Best Foreign Law Firm" by Asia Business Law Journal's Korea Law Firm Awards for the second year in a row. The award recognizes the achievements of Greenberg Traurig's Seoul office and the services it provides to its Korean clients across a range of practices.

The winners of the Asia Business Law Journal 2023/2024 Korea Law Firm Awards were selected based on the votes, references, and qualitative information received from in-house counsel and other legal professionals in South Korea and around the world, according to the publication. In-house counsel, lawyers at international law firms, and other Korea-focused professionals were invited to vote.

Greenberg Traurig has one of the leading Korea practices among international law firms, consisting of over 30 Korean speaking attorneys located in the firm's Seoul, Singapore, London, and U.S. offices. The practice is led by Richard A. Edlin, vice chair of the firm, and C.J. Kim, managing shareholder of the Seoul office, who, together, have decades of experience advising Korean and international clients with respect to both inbound and outbound matters. Greenberg Traurig's Seoul-based attorneys are bilingual in both the Korean language and business culture and provide counsel in a range of practice areas, including cross border mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures, capital markets, private equity, venture capital, investment funds, project financing, energy and infrastructure, real estate, intellectual property, litigation, arbitration, regulatory, and immigration. In 2023, Greenberg Traurig's Seoul office marked the 10th anniversary of its office opening and welcomed Audrey Lee as a shareholder to the firm's growing Korea Corporate Practice.

"We feel very fortunate to receive this prestigious award for the second year in a row, and we truly appreciate the honor," Kim said. "But what is more important is knowing that we have gained the trust and support of our clients and have become a true partner to them in helping them achieve their business goals."

"We have worked closely with clients and business leaders in Korea for more than 20 years, and we could not be more committed to our presence in the important Korean market," Edlin added. "We are on a growth trajectory in Asia, and Korea is a major key to our future plans. It is gratifying to see this recognition, and we thank everyone who has played a part in making it happen. But most of all, we want to thank our clients who have placed their trust in us, and we will continue to work hard to build that trust in the future."

