Greenberg Traurig Named BTI 'Best of the Best Recommended Law Firms'

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is among the 23 firms most recommended by general counsels in 2025, according to BTI Consulting Group. The firm earned top marks for trust and relationship management, while the survey results show that corporate legal departments are becoming more selective in recommending outside counsel.

Based on interviews with over 500 corporate legal decision-makers conducted between June and December 2024, the report highlighted a significant drop in the percentage of decision-makers willing to recommend their primary outside counsel to peers — falling from 69% four years ago to less than 28% today. The survey included chief legal officers, general counsel, deputy general counsel, associate general counsel, vice presidents of legal, and senior counsel from large organizations with revenues of $1 billion or more.

Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig, said, "In an era where clients are becoming more selective about their legal counsel, Greenberg Traurig's continued recognition by general counsels is both humbling and a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. As one unified firm, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver tailored, forward-thinking solutions to address our clients' most pressing challenges. We are immensely proud to remain a trusted partner to so many clients during these times."

"In a time of rapid change and heightened expectations, earning the trust and recommendation of corporate legal leaders is an honor we take seriously," said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer. "This acknowledgement reflects the deep relationships our attorneys have built by consistently delivering innovative, client-focused solutions. As we continue to adapt to the challenges of a dynamic global landscape, we remain committed to upholding the values of excellence, collaboration, and integrity that drive our firm's success and our clients' confidence in us."

Greenberg Traurig earned top marks from BTI as among the "most recommended" firms in the practice areas of Banking, Financial Services, Food/Agritech, Oil & Gas, and Pharma. The firm was also recommended for High-Tech and Professional Services.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

