Greenberg Traurig Named Finalist for National Law Journal's Appellate Hot List

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP is shortlisted for The National Law Journal's Appellate Hot List.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP is shortlisted for The National Law Journal's Appellate Hot List. Winners will be announced at an awards dinner Nov. 5 at the Westin DC Downtown.

The Appellate Hot List highlights law firms that have handled exemplary appellate matters, according to The National Law Journal. Finalists had at least one significant appellate win and impressive overall appellate track records, the publication noted.

Greenberg Traurig's Appeals & Legal Issues Group comprises appellate lawyers with deep experience handling appeals in almost every area of the civil law and white-collar criminal law before the U.S. Supreme Court, the highest courts in many states, all 13 federal circuit courts, including the Federal Circuit, and many states' lower appellate courts. In addition to handling client appeals, the group coordinates with trial counsel to help enhance trial court records and advance the potential for success on appeal. Greenberg Traurig's broad appellate law platform includes more than 80 lawyers devoting all or much of their practices to appellate matters in 34 key centers of business and government throughout the United States.

About Greenberg Traurig's Appeals & Legal Issues Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Appeals & Legal Issues Group has been involved in some of the most important and consequential cases of our time. In recent years, GT's appellate lawyers have played key roles in cases addressing general commercial law, federal and state constitutional law, environmental law, labor law, white collar criminal law, tax law, First Amendment law, real estate law, civil rights law, class action law, oil and gas law, power law, intellectual property and patent law, health care law, products liability and medical device law, voting rights and election law, insurance law, tax law, and administrative and regulatory law. The GT Appeals & Legal Issues Group's philosophy is to combine forum-knowledgeable lawyers who have a comprehensive understanding of their jurisdictions with colleagues who have a proven record of substantive excellence in the legal issues involved in our clients' appellate cases.

