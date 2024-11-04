Greenberg Traurig Named Finalist in 5 Categories for The Oath Middle East Legal Awards 2024

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig has been selected as a finalist in five categories for The Oath Middle East Legal Awards.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig has been selected as a finalist in five categories for The Oath Middle East Legal Awards. Winners will be announced at a ceremony Nov. 27 at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina.

Greenberg Traurig is a finalist in the following categories:

Law Firm of the Year – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Law Firm of the Year – United Arab Emirates

International Law Firm of the Year

Real Estate & Construction Team of the Year

TMT Team of the Year

The Oath Middle East Legal Awards celebrate exceptional law firms, legal support providers, general counsel, and in-house teams that are transforming the region with their remarkable contributions, according to the organization. These awards aim to recognize significant deals and initiatives from the past year, honoring the Middle East's top talents.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leading law firm in the Middle East, which directly reflects our strong commitment to the region and to providing clients with exemplary service and legal talent that is beyond compare," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "Our significant and growing presence in both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates allows us to best serve individuals and businesses locally, regionally, and globally who are integral parts of the region's exceptional economic expansion."

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm was selected for its work on a variety of matters in the region, including representing the Saudi Esports Federation in connection with the Esports World Cup. In the United Arab Emirates, Greenberg Traurig has grown from its start in September 2023 to create a prominent real estate, development, and hospitality team, as well as the largest sports, media, and entertainment group in the Middle East, working on deals across the region and the globe.

"For our attorneys and the impressive work they have done, to be acknowledged in this way is indeed a great honor," said Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chair (KSA/UAE) and the Managing Shareholder of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia office. "Knowing that our efforts on behalf of our clients are critical to their growth and that of the region on a global scale is highly rewarding, and we look forward to continuing to represent many of the most visionary business leaders in the Middle East."

"We are proud to be acknowledged across multiple categories at The Oath Middle East Legal Awards, highlighting our dedication to excellence and innovation in the region," said Steven Bainbridge and Sarah Mahood, co-managing shareholders of the firm's UAE office. "These nominations reflect our team's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier legal services and fostering growth and development in the Middle East's dynamic legal landscape."

Greenberg Traurig's Dubai-based Real Estate Practice is a finalist for Real Estate & Construction Team of the Year. The practice has worked with developers on both large and small projects, including supporting the award-winning ORO24 team on its development of five new, large-scale developments, delivering over 2,000 homes to the ever-growing Dubai real estate market.

Greenberg Traurig also is a finalist for TMT Team of the Year, having acted as the "Official Legal Services Provider" for Extreme E, a global electric off-road racing championship. Greenberg Traurig's work included serving as secondee to the event's in-house legal team, as well as providing commercial support to the championship, marking the first time a legal services provider was granted "official" status by Extreme E.

