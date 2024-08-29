Greenberg Traurig Named Finalist in Two Categories For 2024 National Law Journal Legal Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was named a finalist in two categories for the 2024 National Law Journal Legal Awards.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was named a finalist in two categories for the 2024 National Law Journal Legal Awards.

The categories the firm was shortlisted in were "D.C. Diversity Initiative of the Year" and "Government Relations/Lobbying."

The National Law Journal said that this year's finalists are recognized "for their work guiding clients through high-stakes litigation, their cutting-edge approaches to environmental, social and corporate governance issues," as well as their "diversity and inclusion initiatives."

Winners will be announced Oct. 24 at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity X/Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including: Albany, Austin, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was "Top Listed" for Government Relations in Best Lawyers in America's 2018 edition. The team was also named "Law Firm of the Year" for Government Relations by the U.S. News-Best Lawyers 2014 edition of "Best Law Firms." The practice also received the most first-tier Government Relations rankings in the U.S.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Fischler, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 202-294-7824, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP