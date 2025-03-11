Greenberg Traurig Named Georgia Firm of the Year by Benchmark Litigation

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP was named Benchmark Litigation's Georgia Firm of the Year at its U.S. Awards ceremony March 6 in New York City.

ATLANTA, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP was named Benchmark Litigation's Georgia Firm of the Year at its U.S. Awards ceremony March 6 in New York City. In addition, Shareholder Mathew S. Rosengart, co-chair of the firm's National Media & Entertainment Litigation Group, was named Entertainment Litigator of the Year for the second year in a row.

The prestigious Benchmark Litigation U.S. Awards honor the nation's top litigators and their firms for their outstanding achievements over the past year.

"We are thrilled to be honored with this prestigious award," Richard J. Valladares, administrative shareholder of the Atlanta office and chair of the Atlanta Business Litigation Group, said. "It reflects both our strong commitment to client service and excellence in law. Thanks to all our clients for selecting us as their trusted legal counsel, to all our Atlanta litigators for their myriad contributions to our success, and to Benchmark Litigation for recognizing our team's achievements."

Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta-based litigators provide hands-on, innovative, business-minded counsel to clients ranging from startups to some of the most prestigious brands in the United States and around the world. They represent clients in a wide range of matters, including entertainment, commercial litigation, products liability litigation, mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, complex commercial transactions, restructuring and bankruptcy, intellectual property, labor and employment, real estate, tax, and public finance.

Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor and Justice Department trial attorney, also was named 2024's Entertainment Litigator of the Year by Benchmark Litigation, which recognizes "the country's most distinguished litigators … for their exemplary work," according to the publication.

Among other accolades, Rosengart has also been recognized as one of the Top 200 lawyers in the nation by Forbes, which described him as an "elite" and "revered" litigator who "brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor," been named by Lawdragon as one of the 500 Leading Litigators in America, been listed (twice) as a litigation Trailblazer by The National Law Journal, been named Litigator of the Week by The American Lawyer, and been recognized as a Media & Entertainment MVP by Law360, an annual report recognizing "the elite slate of attorneys who have distinguished themselves from their peers by securing hard earned successes in high-stakes litigation and cases," according to the publication.

Labelled a "tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles" by his longtime client Sean Penn, Rosengart has been previously recognized by the Daily Journal as a Leading Commercial Litigator, California Lawyer Attorney of the Year, and a Top 100 Lawyer in the Golden State, Lawyer of the Year by Above the Law; and a Top Litigator & Trial Attorney by the Los Angeles Business Journal, which honors "masters of their craft" who "go to the proverbial mat for their clients" and recognized him as "one of the nation's preeminent litigators" and a "go-to litigator for Hollywood's elite.

A member of the Executive Committee of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, Rosengart is also a recipient of the Power of Law Award from Variety and the Beverly Hills Bar Association's Excellence in Advocacy Award for legal excellence and philanthropy. He has also consistently been recognized as one of the industry's leading attorneys by Variety in its Legal Impact Report and The Hollywood Reporter in its prestigious "Power Lawyers" list.

Greenberg Traurig's Florida offices (Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Tallahassee, Tampa, and West Palm Beach), New Jersey office, and Entertainment, Media & Sports Practice were shortlisted by the publication.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Atlanta: Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta office offers clients the local capabilities and wide-ranging experience of more than 115 attorneys, supported by the resources and reach of the firm's global platform. The firm's collaborative culture is reflected by attorneys who serve their clients with a combination of legal and business skills that are vital in today's competitive, global environment. Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta team brings a practical approach to the representation of our clients.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

