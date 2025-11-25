Greenberg Traurig Named Law Firm of the Year - UAE at Media Law International 2025 Awards

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, added: "Being recognized as Law Firm of the Year – UAE by a global publication such as MLI is representative of the core industry specialists that clients benefit from at Greenberg Traurig. Post this

The Media Law International Awards honor excellence across legal practice and are based on rigorous research, involving a detailed evaluation of law-firm capabilities, market presence, and sector expertise. MLI's qualitative approach ensures a thorough assessment of each market, showcasing the most outstanding results to a global audience. Greenberg Traurig's achievements stood out strongly to the research team and judges, with the work of the team continuing to elevate standards across the profession.

"The regional team have done an exceptional job and continues to make a significant impact in the market," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "This award further enhances our position on the ground, combined with our leading position in this industry both in the United States and globally. Congratulations to all who have contributed towards this recognition."

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East regional chair and managing shareholder of the Riyadh office, added: "Being recognized as Law Firm of the Year – UAE by a global publication such as MLI is representative of the core industry specialists that clients benefit from at Greenberg Traurig. Our business model in the region is driven by being present in the key industries that our clients are operating in or expanding into. The Technology, Media & Telecommunications team has been advising on the most complex and high-profile mandates for public- and private-sector clients, and we will continue to invest in our team to bolster this core industry."

"Our local team is committed to advising clients in the region and internationally and embodies our strategy of building sector-specific, stellar teams aligned to our clients' needs. This award follows a series of market recognitions for the team; we are extremely proud of what they have achieved and the landmark projects that are on the horizon," Sarah Mahood, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office and Middle East co-head of Real Estate, and Steven Bainbridge, co-managing shareholder of the Dubai office and head of Sports & Entertainment, said in a combined statement.

David Bintliff, Technology, Media & Telecommunications shareholder, commented: "Our team is distinctive among global law firms operating in the Middle East by having a dedicated TMT: Media, Entertainment & Sports practice based in the region that exclusively acts for clients in these key sectors. The depth and breadth of the mandates we have worked on is representative of the true industry expertise of our team. We remain committed to advising clients in the region and internationally, and, with our global team, can provide clients critical access to key players in the entertainment industry needed to thrive in today's multimedia entertainment and sports marketplace."

This latest accolade follows the Technology, Media & Telecommunications team being highly commended in the Technology Team of the Year category at the inaugural Law Middle East Awards 2025, being shortlisted for the Tech Innovation Award by the IFLR Middle East Awards 2025, and being awarded UAE Technology, Media & Telecoms Law Firm of the Year at the Chambers Middle East 2025 Awards.

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including Real Estate, Infrastructure & Transportation, Energy & Natural Resources, Hospitality, Finance & Restructuring, Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity, Private Credit, Sports & Entertainment — including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs — Capital Markets, and Arbitrations & Disputes.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

