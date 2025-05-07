Greenberg Traurig Named Life Sciences Patent Strategy Firm of the Year

"We are proud to be recognized alongside the life science industry's top law firms and remain committed to helping life science innovators protect, partner, and monetize their innovations," said David J. Dykeman and Wayne H. Elowe in a joint statement. Post this

In a joint statement, Co-Chairs of Greenberg Traurig's Global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group David J. Dykeman and Wayne H. Elowe said, "This award shows the strength and depth of Greenberg Traurig's global life sciences & medical technology IP team. We are proud to be recognized alongside the life science industry's top law firms and remain committed to helping life science innovators protect, partner, and monetize their innovations."

As previously announced, Greenberg Traurig was also a finalist for Life Sciences Prosecution Firm of the Year, and Dykeman was a finalist for Patent Prosecutor of the Year.

Organized by Life Sciences Intellectual Property Review, the LSPN Awards USA 2025 recognizes outstanding achievements in pharmaceutical and biotech patent protection. These awards celebrate the organizations that are pushing boundaries, delivering exceptional results, and shaping the future of life sciences IP. Winners were announced at an awards ceremony May 6 at the Colonnade Hotel in Boston.

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from startups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

