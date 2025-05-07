Greenberg Traurig Named Life Sciences Patent Strategy Firm of the Year

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group has been named the "Life Sciences Patent Strategy Firm of the Year" by Life Sciences Patent Network (LSPN), recognizing the firm's excellence and leadership in life sciences intellectual property (IP).
The LSPN judges commented, "The firm has a substantial patent drafting and prosecution practice (ranked 37th in the number of patents filed) and provided some very specific and significant examples of creating and supporting patent portfolios that drove an 'outsized business impact' for clients. The transactions were very IP-intensive and resulted in several acquisitions each worth billions of dollars. In addition, the firm has an impressive list of both small biotech as well as large pharma clients. We had hundreds of entries for the awards, and the judging period was very intense."
In a joint statement, Co-Chairs of Greenberg Traurig's Global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group David J. Dykeman and Wayne H. Elowe said, "This award shows the strength and depth of Greenberg Traurig's global life sciences & medical technology IP team. We are proud to be recognized alongside the life science industry's top law firms and remain committed to helping life science innovators protect, partner, and monetize their innovations."
As previously announced, Greenberg Traurig was also a finalist for Life Sciences Prosecution Firm of the Year, and Dykeman was a finalist for Patent Prosecutor of the Year.
Organized by Life Sciences Intellectual Property Review, the LSPN Awards USA 2025 recognizes outstanding achievements in pharmaceutical and biotech patent protection. These awards celebrate the organizations that are pushing boundaries, delivering exceptional results, and shaping the future of life sciences IP. Winners were announced at an awards ceremony May 6 at the Colonnade Hotel in Boston.
About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from startups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
