Greenberg Traurig Named to 2025 BTI Client Service A-Team 30 List

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is ranked on the 2025 BTI Client Service A-Team 30 List.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is ranked on the 2025 BTI Client Service A-Team 30 List.

According to BTI, the Client Service A-Team is the only law firm ranking based solely on unprompted, objective feedback from corporate counsel. The analysis is based on 17 objective ranking factors that are agreed upon by corporate counsels as the main drivers of solid relationships with law firms.

Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said, "We are honored to be named to the BTI Client Service A-Team 30, which is based solely on client feedback and reflects our commitment to understanding our clients' needs and delivering exceptional service. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us."

The publication noted that firms that moved into the top 30 for the first time are known for providing tools and resources to boost performance, considering client feedback, strong industry groups, mentorship, and a focus on client service.

"The BTI Client Service A-Team 30 distinction is meaningful because it is based on direct feedback from the corporate counsel we serve. It underscores our attorneys' commitment to listening to clients and providing practical, industry-focused solutions," said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer.

The BTI Client Service A-Team 2025 is a detailed study sourced from data collected during BTI's Annual Survey of General Counsel. The data collection period for the 2025 study spanned from May 2024 to February 2025.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, +1 212.801.6983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig