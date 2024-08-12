Greenberg Traurig New Jersey Expands Securities Litigation Practice with Addition of John O. Lukanski

"Both my clients and I will benefit from the firm's collaborative global platform of legal talent rooted in the concept of local strength with global reach," Lukanski said. Post this

On a nationwide basis, Lukanski has managed a wide range of matters, including internal reviews, regulatory investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and State regulators, complex FINRA Rule 4530 and U4/U5 disclosure issues, and litigation and arbitration proceedings.

Lukanski's work covers a broad spectrum of issues including fraud related matters, supervision, review and retention of electronic communications, manipulative order entry activity, unauthorized trading, and Ponzi schemes. He also works on cases involving sales practices, structured products, gifts and entertainment issues, variable annuities, fee-based accounts, and exchange-traded funds, Unit investment trusts, and options trading.

"John's extensive experience and ability to work nationwide and on a variety of complex matters will be of tremendous value to our clients and deep bench of highly sophisticated securities litigators," said William D. Briendel and Tracy L. Gerber, co-chairs of Greenberg Traurig's Securities Litigation Practice, in a joint statement. "His commitment to exemplary client service fits perfectly with ours."

"Greenberg Traurig's stellar reputation in the broker-dealer and securities litigation spaces, the firm's impressive client list, and depth and breadth of impressive litigators and regulatory lawyers made joining an easy decision to make," Lukanski said. "Both my clients and I will benefit from the firm's collaborative global platform of legal talent rooted in the concept of local strength with global reach."

