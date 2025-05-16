Greenberg Traurig Offices, Practices Recognized by IFLR's Americas Awards 2025

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been recognized in several categories by The Legal Benchmarking Group's IFLR Americas Awards 2025.

The firm was recognized as Law Firm of the Year – Best in State: California and Law Firm of the Year – Best in State: Georgia.

Earlier this year, the firm also was shortlisted in the following categories:

Deal of the Year – Equity

Deal of the Year – Restructuring

Deal of the Year – Securitization and Structured Finance

Law Firm of the Year – Best in State: Florida

Law Firm of the Year – Mexico : Banking & Finance

: Banking & Finance Law Firm of the Year – Mexico : Capital Markets

According to its website, IFLR Americas Awards "celebrate the most legally innovative financial and corporate deals, teams and firms, and outstanding individuals over the past 12 months." IFLR considers the complexity, significance, and impact of legal work and innovation as well as related challenges.

