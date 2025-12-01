Greenberg Traurig Offices Recognized in 2026 Edition of GCR 100

Global Competition Review (GCR) recognized Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice as "Highly Recommended" in Poland and "Recommended" in the Netherlands in the GCR 100 2026 Guide.

The Warsaw team, led by Shareholder Robert Gago, advises on all aspects of Polish and EU competition law. The team has experience in merger control, including numerous notifications before the European Commission and the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection.

The Amsterdam team, led by Shareholder Hans Urlus and Local Partner Dr. Robert Hardy, represents clients before the Dutch Competition Authority (ACM), European Commission, Dutch administrative law courts, and the EU courts in matters relating to cartels defense, abuse of dominance, state aid, and merger control proceedings; and the Dutch civil law courts on issues relating to antitrust recovery.

GCR says it is the complete source of news and analysis for competition practitioners. GCR works closely with leaders in the competition community to create an evolving range of research tools, from in-depth guides to data-led analysis tools supporting a range of research or strategy initiatives, across 100+ jurisdictions.

About Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice attorneys have experience and depth in virtually every aspect of antitrust litigation — both civil and criminal. We support clients internationally on the broad array of antitrust issues, drawing on the capabilities of our global platform of legal talent in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. This includes advising on the antitrust aspects of mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, and handling complex multijurisdictional merger control filings, as well as working with clients to craft antitrust compliance programs, overseeing internal investigations, and representing clients in government antitrust investigations.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

