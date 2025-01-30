Greenberg Traurig Opens 49th Office in Munich with a Focus on Private Equity, Health Care, and Life Sciences

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig is opening a new office at Promenadeplatz 12 in Munich, Germany, Feb. 1. The office will be Greenberg Traurig's second location in Germany and its 49th office worldwide.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig is opening a new office at Promenadeplatz 12 in Munich, Germany, Feb. 1. The office will be Greenberg Traurig's second location in Germany and its 49th office worldwide.

Stephan Rau will serve as Munich office managing shareholder and chair of Greenberg Traurig's European Health Care Practice. He joined the firm's Corporate Practice in November 2024 from McDermott Will & Emery, where he was chair of that firm's European Health Law Practice. The following lawyer team is also joining Greenberg Traurig Feb. 1 in Munich from McDermott Will & Emery:

Björn Biehl, Shareholder, Corporate

Sylvia Petereit-Kemter , Local Partner, Government Law & Policy

, Local Partner, Government Law & Policy Robert Feind , Senior Associate, Corporate

, Senior Associate, Corporate Fabian Appadoo , Associate, Corporate

In addition, on Feb. 1, Christian Rybak joins as chair of Health Care & Life Sciences Germany from a specialized medical law and life science boutique law firm. He and his team will be joining Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Group, including:

Julian Bartholomä, Local Partner, Government Law & Policy

Nicole Schwiegk, Associate, Government Law & Policy

Luis von Weitershausen , Associate, Government Law & Policy

With these additions, a total of 15 lawyers will form an integrated health care and life sciences team across Germany, significantly strengthening Greenberg Traurig's Health Care and Private Equity practices in that country. Together with the existing team, including Shareholders Viola Bensinger and Henrik Armah, the team includes a total of five partners and 10 associates, forming a specialized German team of lawyers for health care, life sciences, regulation, compliance, and transactions. The German Private Equity team, led by Berlin office Managing Shareholder Peter Schorling and Armah, will grow to a total of six shareholders and 12 associates in Germany as a result of this step.

Rau advises private equity and strategic investors, health care providers, pharmaceutical and medical technology companies, and government agencies on private equity investments and M&A transactions, as well as on approval and reimbursement procedures. His main areas of focus are M&A transactions in the health care and life science sector, medical and health care law, and related compliance issues.

Rybak advises national and international companies, physicians, professional associations, and government authorities and organizations on all relevant issues of commercial, medical and life sciences law. His clients include well-known pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers, food, and cosmetics manufacturers. In addition to market access, reimbursement and health policy issues, his areas of focus also include aspects of competition and antitrust law, such as the law on the advertising of medicinal products, the design of corporate law models, and strategic and regulatory legal advice.

Biehl advises clients on national and international M&A and private equity transactions, corporate restructurings, and insolvency with a focus on distressed M&A, as well as on all aspects of general corporate law.

Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig, said, "The opening of our second office in Germany is a testament to Greenberg Traurig's strong commitment to the German market. As one unified firm, we are dedicated to serving our clients with excellence across the globe. This expansion underscores our unwavering focus on global private equity as we continue to build our top-tier Private Equity Practice to meet the evolving needs of our clients, and also demonstrates our dedication to supporting the growing global health care industry, enabling us to offer tailored legal advice that addresses unique challenges and opportunities. Our growth in Germany reflects our strategic vision to strengthen our presence in key markets and industries, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of providing innovative and comprehensive legal solutions."

Rau added, "It is a great pleasure and honor for me to help establish the Munich office of Greenberg Traurig. I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me, and I am sure that we will not only grow in the areas of private equity and health care, but also quickly in other areas of law. I look forward to working closely with the Berlin team to provide clients throughout Germany and across borders with world-class, integrated legal advice."

Christian Schede, founding chairman Germany, added, "In the last 10 years, we have doubled in size in Berlin. With the second German office in Munich, we are tapping further growth potential. With private equity and health care as well as life science, we continue to focus consistently on growth industries."

Schorling welcomes the new additions: "We can now offer our clients in the dynamic private equity industry an even more comprehensive and faster advisory service. The nine new attorneys are a valuable addition to ensure that our clients receive a high standard of quality as part of an integrated service."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.6983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP