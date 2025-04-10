Greenberg Traurig Orlando Awards Community Impact Grant to Celebrate 30 Years of Service

The Orlando office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig P.A. is celebrating its 30th anniversary by establishing a $100,000 Community Impact Grant to support four local non-profit organizations.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Orlando office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig P.A. is celebrating its 30th anniversary by establishing a $100,000 Community Impact Grant to support four local non-profit organizations.

Established in 1995 with a single lawyer, the Orlando office has grown to a team of 100 attorneys and staff, committed to delivering comprehensive legal services and supporting the local community.

The Community Impact Grant is aimed at addressing critical needs in education, economic development, and assistance for vulnerable populations in Central Florida.

"This 30-year milestone is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our talented team and the strong relationships we've built within the Central Florida community," said Courtney Keller, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Orlando office. "We are incredibly proud to celebrate this anniversary by making this Community Impact Grant available, which reflects our deep-rooted commitment to giving back and supporting the organizations that are making a tangible difference in the lives of our neighbors."

The grant will provide support to the following organizations:

Health Care Center for the Homeless: Works to meet the health care needs of both homeless and housed, yet uninsured or under-insured, residents within our community, all within an atmosphere of dignity and respect.

Heart of Florida United Way: Focuses on improving the lives of individuals and families of the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) population, which include nearly half of Central Floridians, most of whom are living paycheck to paycheck.

Mental Health Association of Central Florida : Addresses the needs of those living with mental illness by providing a wide range of complimentary services through its Mental Health Connections program and Outlook Clinic.

Women on the Rise, International Inc.: Provides educational and motivational events for women, focusing on key areas such as financial literacy, career development, entrepreneurship and personal wellness.

In many ways, Greenberg Traurig's Orlando office has grown along with the Orlando region over the past 30 years. Recognizing the firm's significant contributions and deep involvement in the community, the City of Orlando and Orange County have issued official proclamations declaring April 4, 2025, as Greenberg Traurig Day.

"We can think of no better way to commemorate our 30th anniversary than by giving back to our community — to those organizations that are significantly and consistently making a positive impact on the City of Orlando and the Central Florida region," said Jonathan Perry, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Orlando office. "We believe in investing in the work that these organizations are doing to make a positive difference in our community. The GT Impact Grant is a testament to our commitment."

As Greenberg Traurig celebrates three decades of service in Orlando, the firm remains dedicated to advancing the region's growth and supporting organizations that uplift its residents. The office aims to continue providing essential legal services in areas vital to Orlando's business environment, including commercial real estate, complex litigation, and intellectual property, among others. Leveraging Greenberg Traurig's global reach and footprint, the firm Orlando office is poised to continue to serve the needs of its clients in Central Florida and beyond.

About Greenberg Traurig's Orlando Office: Greenberg Traurig's Orlando office, established in 1995, has become one of the largest law offices in Central Florida and a catalyst for business growth in the region. Our knowledge of the local business and governmental landscape coupled with access to the depth and breadth of our multidisciplinary global platform, allows us to serve business and governmental clients in numerous industry sectors, including commercial real estate, construction, data privacy and technology, education, entertainment, financial institutions, health care, hospitality, infrastructure, labor and employment, manufacturing, municipal finance, and retail. We provide legal advice and strategies for a variety of complex business and governmental needs. Working closely with our five other Florida offices to offer clients a wide-ranging seamless statewide representation, and with dozens of Greenberg Traurig offices in the United States and abroad, we provide clients with both local knowledge and a global reach. Staying true to our mission to help businesses start, grow, and thrive, our office is proud of its commitment to diversity, our clients, and the communities we serve.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Donna Dyson, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 407.418.2345

