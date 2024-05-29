Greenberg Traurig Orlando Expands Labor & Employment Practice with Addition of Alicia M. Chiu

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. continues the strategic expansion of its Orlando office with the addition of Labor & Employment Shareholder Alicia M. Chiu.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. continues the strategic expansion of its Orlando office with the addition of Labor & Employment Shareholder Alicia M. Chiu.

Chiu joins from Jackson Lewis P.C. in Orlando, where she served as Orlando office litigation manager. An experienced litigator, at Greenberg Traurig she will be advising clients in Florida and throughout the country across a broad range of industries with particular attention to the health care and financial services sectors. Chiu has vast experience with single-plaintiff, multiplaintiff, and class-action matters involving defense against discrimination, retaliation, wrongful discharge, whistleblower, and wage and hour misclassification claims, as well as trade secrets disputes and enforcement of restrictive covenants.

"Alicia brings a wealth of experience defending employers in both federal and state courts and before administrative agencies, coupled with a track record of collaborating with clients to create employment policies and business-oriented legal strategies that minimize future litigation risk," Greenberg Traurig Orlando Managing Shareholder Jéan E. Wilson said. "Her addition aligns with our commitment to add to the Orlando office top lawyers with specific skill sets who can serve our local clients by leveraging our firm's national and global reach."

Partnering with employers of all sizes, Chiu has deep experience conducting internal investigations, compliance training for management and performing due diligence in connection with mergers and acquisitions transactions. She regularly counsels clients on a broad array of workplace issues, including reductions in force, accommodation requests, and managing employee leaves of absence under the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"Amidst the rapidly changing regulatory environment currently facing our clients, we have seen an increased demand for labor and employment counsel, which is why we are expanding our team in Florida," said Naomi G. Beer, co-chair of the firm's Global Labor & Employment Practice.

Greenberg Traurig Senior Chairman Matthew B. Gorson added, "Since it opened in 1995, the Orlando office has experienced significant growth to become one of the largest law offices in Central Florida, and Alicia's hiring is part of that commitment to recruit talent in key areas to address ongoing market needs."

In addition to litigating and counseling clients statewide, Chiu has an established practice in employment counsel and litigation in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her notable representations in the U.S. District Court include winning a unanimous jury verdict on behalf of a major retailer in a case alleging race discrimination and retaliation and obtaining summary judgment on behalf of a large oil refinery involving claims of race discrimination, disability discrimination, failure to accommodate, and retaliation.

"Greenberg Traurig's global footprint will allow me to provide my clients with a broader array of legal services from savvy, like-minded attorneys," Chiu said. "I have been impressed by the firm's collaborative and inclusive culture, which is the type of environment in which my practice will thrive."

Chiu graduated from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. She has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America© and Super Lawyers "Rising Stars." She is a member of the Central Florida Association for Women Lawyers, the Orange County Bar Association, and the Greater Orlando Asian American Bar Association.

