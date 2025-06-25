Greenberg Traurig Philadelphia Partners with Only Make Believe, Bringing Joy to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Patients

"Greenberg Traurig is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work," said Alexander L. Scarola and Dianne Coady Fisher, shareholders in Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office. Post this

"Greenberg Traurig is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work," said Alexander L. Scarola and Dianne Coady Fisher, shareholders in Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office. "We are honored to support Only Make Believe in its efforts to brighten the lives of CHOP patients." Scarola is a member of CHOP's Young Leadership Alliance, a select group of individuals dedicated to changing the landscape of pediatric health care through active, engaged philanthropy.

"We are incredibly grateful for sponsors like Greenberg Traurig, who share our belief in the transformative power of play," said Tamela Aldridge, executive director of Only Make Believe. "Their support allows us to continue bringing moments of pure joy and imagination directly to children at CHOP, empowering them to be the stars of their own stories."

