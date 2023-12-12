Greenberg Traurig Philadelphia's Government Law & Policy Leaders to Join Mayor-Elect Cherelle Parker's Transition Team

Shareholders A. Michael Pratt and Kevin Greenberg will support Philadelphia's historic 100th mayor as she shapes a vision and priorities for her administration

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders A. Michael Pratt and Kevin Greenberg have been appointed to the select group helping advise Philadelphia Mayor-Elect Cherelle Parker on her effort to make Philadelphia the "safest, cleanest, and greenest big American city."

Parker and her Transition 2023 leadership team invited Pratt and Greenberg to serve on transition subcommittees, designed to assist in policy and plan development for governance and administration for the nation's sixth largest city under the leadership of its first woman mayor.

"As the city opens its latest chapter with its 100th mayor, it is fitting that some of our firm's brightest minds will be part of this process, creating a blueprint to help define the future of Philadelphia, this region, and the Commonwealth," Philadelphia office Managing Shareholder Alexander L. Scarola said. "Greenberg Traurig is honored to be at this particular table, at this particular time in history."

Parker named 40 individuals to serve on 16 subcommittees and working groups, whose recommendations will aid her selections for key administration positions, policies, and priorities for the city. Pratt will be a member of the Infrastructure & Transportation Subcommittee, while Greenberg will serve on the Operation of Government Subcommittee.

Pratt, who chairs the firm's Philadelphia Litigation Practice and is a member of the Government Law & Policy Practice, has held a number of roles that will help inform his work with the transition team. A past chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association, Pratt also is a former vice-chairman/commissioner of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and a former chief deputy city solicitor. Today, he handles complex litigation matters on behalf of a broad range of government institutions and corporate clients, providing strategic counsel to both.

Greenberg chairs the firm's Pennsylvania Government Law & Policy Practice and is a former chief deputy city solicitor for the City of Philadelphia who represents business, governments, nonprofits, and developers in economic development, real estate, and political law matters. He has served on transition committees for governors, mayors, and former President Obama, and routinely counsels elected officials and political aspirants. His practice supports firm clients navigating a variety of regulatory, legal, and policy matters at virtually every level of government.

The Parker administration officially begins Jan. 2.

About Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Office: Founded in 1997, the Philadelphia office provides multidisciplinary legal services with a team of more than 60 attorneys in Real Estate; Litigation; Public Finance & Infrastructure; Labor & Employment; Environmental; Government Law & Policy; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; White Collar Defense & Investigations; Corporate; Institutional Banking & Investment Services; Investment Management & Regulation; Immigration & Compliance; Health Care & FDA; and Tax practices. The Philadelphia office represents a broad range of clients in real estate, manufacturing, health care, higher education, financial, and insurance industries, as well as state and local governments, professional services, and energy firms. The office also is known for its pro bono work and community service/social action initiatives in the Philadelphia region.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

