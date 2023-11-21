Greenberg Traurig Philadelphia's Public Finance Practice Members Recognized with Bond Buyer's 2023 Deal of the Year, Northeast Region

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice in Philadelphia were recognized for the Bond Buyer's 2023 Deal of the Year, Northeast Region, qualifying the firm as a finalist for Bond Buyer's national 2023 Deal of the Year Award.

Now in its 22nd year, the Bond Buyer Deal of the Year award recognizes "outstanding achievement in municipal finance," according to its website. The awards are broken into 10 categories – five regional recognitions and five finance-specific recognitions. Each awardee earns nomination for the top prize.

The Bond Buyer editorial board determines recipients based the deal's creativity, public purpose, and ability to serve as a model for other financings. The publication serves municipal finance professionals, including investors and government officials, and provides educational resources through newsletters, daily print news, and its website.

This is the second time in eight years Greenberg Traurig has earned a nomination for "Deal of the Year."

The transaction for which Greenberg Traurig was recognized is the $1,759,135,000 Pennsylvania Economic Development Financing Authority Tax-Exempt Private Activity Revenue Bonds (The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation [PennDOT] Major Bridges Package One Project), series 2022 (AMT). The bonds were issued to finance the design and construction of the replacement of six bridges in Pennsylvania via a Public Private Partnership model between Bridging Pennsylvania Developer I, LLC and PennDOT. According to Bond Buyer, this transaction was the largest offering of tax-exempt, private-activity bonds for a transportation project of this scale.

Together, Public Finance & Infrastructure Shareholders Vanessa Albert Lowry, Ana C. Montalbán, Alexander L. Scarola, and Associate Maura G. Solometo.

"This group's wealth of experience, keen insights, and dedication helped steer this project forward, and we proudly congratulate their efforts and well-deserved recognition," Greenberg Traurig Public Finance & Infrastructure global Co-Chairs Warren S. Bloom and Franklin D.R. Jones, Jr. said. "Their hard work will further support PennDOT's commitment to safety through transportation and help advance the economic engine these roadways represent for taxpayers across the commonwealth."

The awards ceremony takes place Dec. 5 at Guastavino's in New York City.

