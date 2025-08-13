Greenberg Traurig Pro Bono Team Secures Key Mexico Supreme Court Ruling Protecting Victims of Violence

Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City pro bono team secured a favorable ruling from the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), upholding the human rights of women and adolescents who are victims of violence.

The SCJN's First Chamber ruled in favor of Fundación Camino a Casa, a nonprofit organization providing shelter and comprehensive care to victims of human trafficking and exploitation, overturning a previous eviction order. The ruling recognizes the organization's vital role in safeguarding fundamental rights, including the right to a life free from violence.

The case stemmed from a civil lawsuit seeking eviction and a contractual penalty. However, the SCJN found that the lower courts had failed to consider the human rights implications, the best interests of the children, and the vulnerability of the those affected. The SCJN emphasized the importance of applying a gender perspective and considering the power imbalance between the contracting parties, given that the foundation is a nonprofit assisting abused children and the property owner is the federal government.

"We express our deepest gratitude to the pro bono team at Greenberg Traurig Mexico for their commitment, professionalism, and sensitivity," said Julieta Fernández, President of Fundación Camino a Casa. "Thanks to their support and defense before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, we can continue to provide protection and hope to victims of violence."

The Greenberg Traurig Litigation team included Shareholder Alejandro Ostos Fulda, Associates Mauricio Rueda Gutiérrez, Erick Peregrina J., and Francisco Mañón, and Law Clerk Raquel Chávez.

"This outcome is a significant victory for Fundación Camino a Casa and sets an important precedent for the protection of social organizations and at-risk populations, said Rueda. "The decision reaffirms the state's obligation to act with a human rights, gender, and child-centered perspective", commented Mauricio Rueda, associate of Greenberg Traurig Mexico.

