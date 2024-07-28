Greenberg Traurig Ranked by Patexia for Patent Growth From 2022 to 2023

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was ranked third by Patexia for growth from 2022 to 2023 in terms of number of patents the firm has filed.

Greenberg Traurig experienced its 10th consecutive year of record revenue in 2023 after expanding into several new countries. In 2023, the firm issued 442 more patents than in the previous year, helping increase overall firm revenue by 6%. Patexia credits Greenberg Traurig's "dedicated team of registered patent attorneys with diverse technical backgrounds and advanced degrees which brings together a wide range of expertise and knowledge, allowing the firm to handle complex and varied patent issues effectively." Patexia is an intellectual property company founded in 2010 whose goal is to increase transparency and efficiency in the intellectual property arena by harnessing a knowledgeable online community for crowdsourced information. It also offers analytical tools by merging patent and litigation data, providing insights into attorneys, firms, and examiners to its members.

Greenberg Traurig's Patents and Innovation Strategies Group devises intellectual property protection strategies and manages domestic and international patent portfolios for companies and organizations ranging in size from modest to very large. With approximately 100 registered patent attorneys having a variety of technical backgrounds and advanced degrees, the team prosecutes patent applications in virtually every area of science. It develops and implements commercialization, cross-licensing, and defensive positioning plans to meet its clients' business objectives, guides clients in filing patents in multiple countries, and helps create value through patent strategies that advance clients' business goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

