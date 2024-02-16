Greenberg Traurig Ranks Among Top Trademark Firms in WTR 1000 2024 Edition

26 Firm Attorneys Also Recognized in Guide

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been nationally and regionally recognized by the World Trademark Review (WTR) in the 14th edition of the WTR 1000. In addition to the firmwide rankings, WTR recommends 26 attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Trademark and Brand Management Group. The WTR 1000 also ranked Greenberg Traurig nationally in the United States and regionally in California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Utah.

WTR 1000 is the definitive directory exclusively dedicated to recognizing the world's leading trademark legal professionals and firms, according to the publication. Based on extensive research in more than 80 key markets worldwide, the WTR 1000 highlights the top go-to law firms and attorneys in the trademark field.

The publication selected the following attorneys as "leading practitioners" in the trademark industry (with specialty, in select states):

Joseph Agostino : New Jersey

: Stephen R. Baird : Minnesota — Enforcement and Litigation, Prosecution and Strategy

: — Enforcement and Litigation, Prosecution and Strategy Ian C. Ballon : California — Litigation

: — Litigation Tiffany A. Blofield : Minnesota — Enforcement and Litigation

: — Enforcement and Litigation Ed Chansky : Nevada

: Jeffrey P. Dunning : Illinois — Prosecution and Strategy

: — Prosecution and Strategy Joel Feldman : Georgia , National — Prosecution and Strategy

: , National — Prosecution and Strategy Mark R. Galis : Illinois — Enforcement and Litigation, Prosecution and Strategy

: — Enforcement and Litigation, Prosecution and Strategy Susan L. Heller : California , National — Prosecution and Strategy

: , National — Prosecution and Strategy Alexandra A. Holt : Georgia

: Candice E. Kim : California — Prosecution and Strategy

: — Prosecution and Strategy Amy L. Kramer : Colorado

: Craig S. Krummen : Minnesota — Enforcement and Litigation

: — Enforcement and Litigation Eric J. Maiers : Illinois — Prosecution and Strategy

: — Prosecution and Strategy Dwayne L. Mason : Texas

: Cameron M. Nelson : Illinois — Enforcement and Litigation

: — Enforcement and Litigation Bobby Rosenbloum : Georgia

: Daniel I. Schloss : New York — Prosecution and Strategy

: — Prosecution and Strategy Tiffany D.W. Shimada : Utah

: Jamie Nordhaus Shipp : Georgia

: Alan N. Sutin : Florida , New York — Prosecution and Strategy

: , — Prosecution and Strategy Lauri S. Thompson : Nevada

: Marc H. Trachtenberg : National— ICANN and Domain Names; Illinois—Enforcement and Litigation, Prosecution and Strategy

: National— ICANN and Domain Names; Illinois—Enforcement and Litigation, Prosecution and Strategy Mark G. Tratos : Nevada

: Sabina A. Vayner : Georgia

: Steven J. Wadyka, Jr. : D.C. Metro Area — Enforcement and Litigation

About Greenberg Traurig's Trademark and Brand Management Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Trademark and Brand Management Group works hand in hand with clients to build, protect and enhance their brands and trademark portfolios to meet their business objectives. The group is one of the largest international trademark prosecution, portfolio management, licensing, litigation and counseling legal practices. With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 3055790832, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP