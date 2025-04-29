Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice Continues Strategic Growth, Adds Cindy Campbell in Orlando

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has expanded its Real Estate Practice with the addition of Cindy Campbell as of counsel in the Orlando office.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has expanded its Real Estate Practice with the addition of Cindy Campbell as of counsel in the Orlando office. Campbell joins the firm from Seyfarth Shaw, LLP.

With over a decade of legal experience, Campbell focuses her practice on advising tenants in commercial real estate leasing transactions, helping public and private entities expand their retail and industrial footprints across the United States. She also represents developers, builders, investors, and lenders in real estate acquisitions, dispositions, and development and construction matters. Her experience includes assisting a major financial institution with its retail leasing nationwide and a quick-service restaurant chain with the buildout of its expansion in the United States.

"Cindy's impressive record of success in the retail leasing space adds significant depth and breadth to our Orlando real estate capabilities as we continue to grow our presence locally and beyond," said Courtney M. Keller and Jonathan M. Perry, co-managing shareholders of the Orlando office. "We have known Cindy both personally and professionally for many years and have long admired her dedication to providing excellent client service while giving back to her community and profession. She is a wonderful cultural fit for us, and we are delighted to welcome her to the team."

Campbell is immediate past president and a current member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Orlando's executive committee and a board member for CREW Network, the global umbrella organization. She also is a board member for the Central Florida Foundation and a director of the Boys & Girls Club Joe R. Lee Branch. Additionally, she serves on the Hannibal Square Community Land Trust's advisory committee.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig was an easy choice for me," Campbell said. "I was seeking to align myself with a global law firm that provides a large platform to grow my practice and better serve clients, while also supporting my work in the community. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to serve clients and achieve our business goals together."

In addition to her leasing and acquisition work, Campbell represents clients in complex title issues.

Campbell, who is admitted to practice law in Florida and Washington, D.C., earned her J.D. from Florida A&M University College of Law, graduating magna cum laude, and her B.S. from the University of Central Florida. She has taught real estate law as an adjunct professor at UCF since 2019.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

