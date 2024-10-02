Greenberg Traurig Receives Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 2024 Top Performer and 2024 Compass Award Designations

The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) recognized global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP with both the 2024 Top Performer and 2024 Compass Award honors. Earning both designations signals a firm's commitment to building a more inclusive legal profession, the council noted.

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) recognized global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP with both the 2024 Top Performer and 2024 Compass Award honors. Earning both designations signals a firm's commitment to building a more inclusive legal profession, the council noted.

Top Performers are LCLD's most active member corporations and law firms, representing those organizations with the highest level of engagement with LCLD over the year. The Compass Award recognizes members who engage directly with LCLD, nominate both a fellow and Pathfinder, and participate in at least one pipeline program (1L Scholars or mentoring).

"We are proud of these designations and pledge to continue to lead the way in developing best-in-class programs that ensure all attorneys, particularly those from non-traditional backgrounds, have the opportunity to rise, thrive, and make their mark on the legal profession and, by doing so, elevate the profession for generations to come," Greenberg Traurig Senior Vice President, Shareholder, and Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer Nikki Lewis Simon said.

Greenberg Traurig is among the organizations with a leader who shared their personal Leader's Pledge to LCLD, in addition to the firm's pledge. Click here to see the pledge by Greenberg Traurig Co-President Ernest L. Greer.

Earlier in 2024, three Greenberg Traurig attorneys were selected to join the LCLD's Fellows and Pathfinder programs. The LCLD Fellows Program provides professional and personal development opportunities for diverse, talented, mid-career attorneys at LCLD member organizations. The Pathfinder Program serves a similar purpose for early-career attorneys.

LCLD is composed of more than 400 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners—the leaders of the profession—who are committed to ensuring that all talent thrives, with the ultimate goal of building a more equitable and diverse legal profession, LCLD said in a press release.

