Greenberg Traurig Receives PILI 2025 Pro Bono Initiative Award

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was honored with the 2025 Pro Bono Initiative Award from the Public Interest Law Initiative (PILI) at its Annual Awards Luncheon on Dec. 10 in Chicago. The recognition celebrates the firm's longstanding commitment to expanding access to justice and legal services in Illinois.

"We were deeply honored to receive this recognition from PILI," Barry R. Horwitz and Kyle L. Flynn, pro bono coordinators for the firm's Chicago office, said in a joint statement. "Pro bono service is a core part of our identity as a firm, and this award reflects the dedication of our attorneys and staff, who work tirelessly to support individuals and communities in need."

The luncheon brought together approximately 500 leaders from law firms, corporations, law schools, and public interest organizations to celebrate the legal community's dedication to public service and pro bono work.

PILI's Pro Bono Initiative Award honors law firms and legal departments that demonstrate an exceptional and sustained commitment to pro bono work. Greenberg Traurig's pro bono program spans the firm's global platform and focuses on supporting vulnerable individuals and communities, protecting civil and human rights, and strengthening nonprofit organizations that serve the public good.

About Greenberg Traurig's Pro Bono Program: Greenberg Traurig lawyers across the firm's offices provide pro bono legal services to the indigent and working poor, as well as to numerous civic and charitable organizations dedicated to assisting them. The firm focuses its resources on specialized and interrelated issues including civil rights and affirmative action, anti-human trafficking, family law matters, children's rights, criminal appeals, immigration and political asylum, housing, and homelessness.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

